Want A Free Chipotle Meal? Just Wear A College Football Jersey

The end of summer means it’s the start of my favorite season: football season. I’ll be dialed in until February on the NFL, even if my personal team has no chance of success this year. (I don’t want to talk about it.) Saturdays, though, are dedicated to the NCAA and all of its drama. Even if you’re not nearly as invested in the gridiron as I am, Chipotle’s offering you a chance to show school spirit and get some free food!

We’ve already got two main characters this season: all eyes will be on Arch Manning, heir to the Manning quarterback dynasty, and Bill Belichick, the legendary NFL coach who’s moved to North Carolina — and to build up the hype, Chipotle’s got a huge deal for college kids.

On Sept. 2, Chipotle announced its “Wear Your College Football Jersey” promotion. It’s simple: show up to any Chipotle on Monday, Sept. 15, after 5 p.m., wearing a college football jersey and buy an entrée to get one free! You don’t even need to know the difference between a tight end and a wide receiver to get in on this.

If you’re a gamer, Chipotle has also teamed up with EA SPORTS™ in their College Football 26 game by giving virtual athletes the chance to sign an NIL deal to promote Carne Asada (that’s right, Carne Asada is back for a limited time) in the game’s “Road to Glory” mode. In the game, an NIL deal with Chipotle returns in-game skill points and boosts to stats like Leadership, Coach Happiness, and Social Following.

Whether you’re in it for the free food, the video game stat boost, or getting overly invested in a sport that shouldn’t have anywhere near the influence on your life that it does, there’s something for everyone this football season — sorry, fall. So, grab your college’s (or your favorite college football player’s) jersey and head on over to Chipotle, because why not get some free food?