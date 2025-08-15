Is ‘Perfect Match’ Coming Back For A Season 4?

It’s safe to say I have no idea what I’m going to watch after the finale of Perfect Match Season 3. The popular Netflix dating show, which features stars of previous reality shows, has proven itself as one of the best shows to grace our screens with the release of season 3. However, with its finale premiering Aug. 15, I know I’m not alone in wondering: Will there be a Perfect Match Season 4? Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Perfect Match Season 3 ahead.

Perfect Match Season 3 was a doozy. From the jump, all of the couples experienced their fair share of drama. (Even seemingly solid couples like Ollie and AD weren’t able to escape the mess.) And the tea didn’t stop on the screen, though. Off-camera, cast members like The Mole’s Hanna Burns have been claiming that they were edited out of the show, and told by the network to keep their relationship statuses (and pregnancies!) on the DL until they’re “legally allowed” to. Yikes.

With the finale all wrapped up, and Lucy and Daniel crowned winners, fans are holding out hope for a better season next time around. But will Perfect Match actually return for one more season? Here’s what we know.

Will there be a Perfect Match Season 4?

Unfortunately, Perfect Match Season 4 has not been officially confirmed by Netflix. However, based on the popularity of Season 3, many fans are speculating that a renewal is in the show’s future. But, with that speculation comes even more questions, such as when we’ll get more information, when filming will take place, and who could star in the rumored season.

To answer the first question of when fans can expect to hear from Netflix about a new season, it’s important to look at past patterns. Season 3 was confirmed a few days after the finale of Season 2 which took place on June 21, on June 27, 2024. Similarly, the second season was announced a few months after the premiere of the show on Feb. 1, 2024. If the past is anything to go by, fans could begin to expect an announcement anytime, but likely soon.

In terms of when filming would be taking place, it’s also a good idea to look back at past seasons. Netflix revealed that Season 3 of Perfect Match was filmed all the way back in September 2024. This means that, if confirmed, the fourth season could begin filming as soon as this fall. Additionally, both seasons two and three were filmed in Tulum, meaning fans also have a probable filming location if Season 4 is confirmed.

In terms of possible contestants, Netflix selects Perfect Match stars from previously released reality shows. Popular shows for Perfect Match have been Love is Blind, with Season 3 stars like Madison, AD, and Freddie, Too Hot to Handle, which featured contestants like Lucy and Jalen, and Temptation Island, where we got Cody, Alex, and Olivia. However, one of the ways Season 3 mixed up its casting is that, unlike in Seasons 1 and 2, contestants were pulled from shows like Love Island and The Bachelor. This means that, if Season 4 is happening, we can expect an even wider pool of potential contestants. I’m personally hoping for a Love Island USA reunion.

Of course, because the season is not yet confirmed, this is all just speculation. However, it is safe to say that Season 3 of Perfect Match delivered. And, while waiting for a Season 4 announcement, I’m not above a little rewatch.