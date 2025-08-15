The Internet Has Thoughts About The Winners Of ‘Perfect Match’ Season 3

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Perfect Match Season 3 ahead. Perfect Match Season 3 has come to a close, and that ending was… something! ICYMI, Daniel and Lucy were named the winners at the end of a very dramatic season, beating out fan-favorites Ollie and AD for the all-expenses-paid vacation. (Was the mental torment worth it for a week at a resort? You decide.) And while the couple seemed happy, the internet has some… thoughts.

Perfect Match is basically like the Avengers: Endgame of Netflix reality shows. Basically, the show focuses on a cast of singles as they couple up and compete in a series of “compatibility challenges” to find who is the “perfect match.” Season 3, in a fun lil twist, included singles from outside of the Netflix universe, such as Siesta Key, Love Island, and the Bachelor franchise.

At the start of the season, Daniel (Dated & Related) and Lucy (Too Hot To Handle) paired up almost instantly. However, their run on the season was far from unproblematic. Lucy and Daniel frequently got into arguments, which consisted of Daniel raising his voice at her and saying she was “too loud” and “embarrassing him” for doing things like simply chatting with other men on the show. Not only that, but Daniel also kissed both Olivia (Temptation Island) and Juliette (Siesta Key) while still coupled up with Lucy. Oof.

In a cool 24 hours, though, Daniel claimed he “changed” and was ready to commit to Lucy. The two won the final compatibility challenge, and after that, were voted by the majority of the cast to be the show’s “perfect match.” Right after, the (incredibly shocked) couple expressed their excitement to go on a vacation to Fiji — but, unfortunately, that’s where the lovefest abruptly ended.

Are Lucy and Daniel still together?

If you were holding out hope for this couple, then I’ve got some news. Immediately after Lucy and Daniel were seen celebrating their “happy ending,” Netflix revealed that Lucy and Daniel broke up several weeks later. Netflix then rolled a video of the runner-up couple, Ollie and AD, getting engaged — because there needs to be some sort of success story in this damn show at this point.

The internet’s reaction to Daniel and Lucy winning Perfect Match is… something

Given their history on the show, fans definitely had some feelings about Daniel and Lucy winning the title of “perfect match.” Honestly, I can’t blame ’em — I was Team Rachel/Ray, baby.

How the fuck did Lucy and Daniel win over AD and Ollie — m (@topmantomlinson) August 15, 2025

Lucy and Daniel? Really? My girl deserved way better since day 1 #Perfectmatch #perfectmatch3 pic.twitter.com/prKVEo04Zl — Cecilia Buika 💜 (@ceciliaabiebs) August 15, 2025

How the fuck did Lucy and Daniel win the perfect match? I’m so mad. — Majee-Wan Kenobi (@majeepr0) August 15, 2025

The final couples being Lucy & Daniel and AD & Ollie… #PerfectMatch pic.twitter.com/yAVNvCnbBp — realitea teavee (@realiteateavee) August 15, 2025

How in the hell did they choose Lucy and Daniel? Just for them to break up a few weeks later. Who didn’t see that coming? Wonder if they took that trip? #PerfectMatch — The Queen of Petty (@ftnwife) August 15, 2025

Maybe there’s hope for a real “perfect match” next season.