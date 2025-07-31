Here’s Where You Can Follow The Cast Of ‘Perfect Match’ Season 3 On IG

Perfect Match Season 3 is the roller coaster we all needed coming off of Love Island USA — and the cast is totally stacked. This is the reality TV equivalent of Avengers: Infinity War, uniting every random star we never expected to meet. This year, we not only get to see Netflix royalty try to find love, but also stars from non-Netflix shows like The Bachelor and Temptation Island. It’s like the multiverse of messy, and you can follow ‘em all on Instagram.
Throughout the show, contestants actually have a say in which singles join them in the villa and who those singles will go on a date with. Whoever is not coupled up by the end of the night has to head out. The casting is truly impeccable this go around. They’ve got the perfect mix of sexy, fun, and dramatic vibes that keep you coming back for more. There is also a lot of toxicity, especially from the production team, so keep an eye out for those bright red flags.
If you want to keep up with your favorite cast members off the screen, I have all the details on where to find your favorites on Instagram. (Not to spoil, but if you do a little sleuthing, you’ll find out that one couple already has a bun in the oven — but you didn’t hear that from me…)
Where To Follow The Cast Of Perfect Match Season 3 On Instagram:
- Alex
-
Alex is from Temptation Island Season 1, and this model and influencer baddie is not afraid to be the one to shake things up in a relationship.
Instagram: @iamalexzamora
- AD
-
AD had a time on Love Is Blind Season 6: She fell in love just to have her fiancé say “I don’t” at the altar.
Instagram: @amberdesiree
- Carrington
-
Carrington won fourth place in Love Island Season 2 and was booted from Love Island Games Season 1 on day 11. He’s originally a sales manager from Salt Lake City.
Instagram: @c_rod003
- Clayton
-
Clayton was a contestant on The Bachelorette Season 18, then moved on to be the star of The Bachelor Season 26, where he broke up with the final two contestants and left the show single. Now, he (*checks notes*) dances on Instagram.
Instagram: @claytonechard
- Cody
-
Cody is a South Carolina country boy who turned heads as one of the original singles on Season 1 of Temptation Island.
Instagram: @codywright3
- Daniel
-
Daniel and his sister, Julia, joined Dated & Related Season 1 as late additions to the villa. He left the show, giving long-distance love a shot with his partner, Nina, but he’s now single again and ready to mingle
Instagram: @danielperfetto
- Freddie
-
Freddie is everyone’s favorite funeral director from Love Is Blind: UK Season 1. A self-proclaimed romantic from Bolton, he’s passionate about fitness and Down Syndrome awareness. Though he got engaged to Catherine in the pods, he ultimately said “I do not” at the altar.
Instagram: @freddieppowell
- Hannah
-
Hannah was a contestant on The Mole Season 2, and despite initially taking a large sum from the pot, she was eliminated before the finale.
Instagram: @hannahburnns
- J.R.
-
J.R. joined The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3 with doubts about marrying his longtime partner, Zaina. During the experiment, he explored a trial marriage with Sandy (who also happens to be on this show). In the end, J.R. and Zaina decided to part ways.
Instagram: @_jrwarren
- Jalen
-
Jalen joined Too Hot to Handle Season 6 as a late addition and a tempting distraction for frontrunner Bri. Although sparks flew, Bri ultimately chose to stay loyal to Demari. Jalen made it to the finale as a single but walked away without any prize money.
Instagram: @jalenolomu
- Juliette
-
Juliette was a main cast member across all five seasons of Siesta Key, the MTV reality series that chronicled the wild summer lives of her and her friends in their Florida hometown. Since then, she’s launched a swimwear line and co-hosts a podcast, continuing to turn her reality TV fame into a personal brand.
Instagram: @julietteporter
- Justine
-
She’s a billing coordinator by day, a go-go dancer by night, and a total reality TV powerhouse. After winning Love Island Season 2 and Love Island Games Season 1, Justine made it to the finals of The Challenge: USA Season 1 and competed again on The Challenge: World Championship.
Instagram: @justinejoy
- Louis
-
Louis has made a name for himself as the ultimate player, stirring things up on Too Hot to Handle Seasons 5 and 6, and even Battle Camp Season 1.
Instagram: @louis_russell
- Lucy
-
Lucy stole hearts on Too Hot to Handle Season 6 with her sweetness and sincerity. Though her partner did her dirty, she walked away single, stronger, and with a seriously upgraded sense of self-worth.
Instagram: @lucy_syed
- Madison
-
Madison appeared in Love Is Blind Season 8 in a love triangle. However, she ultimately left the experiment without getting engaged.
Instagram: @mads.err
- Ollie
-
In Love Is Blind: UK Season 1, Ollie got engaged to his partner Demi, but they ultimately did not marry when Demi rejected him at the altar.
Instagram: @ollie1sutherland
- Olivia
-
Olivia turned heads as a tempting single on Temptation Island Season 1. Though sparks flew, she ultimately left the island solo.
Instagram: @imoliviarae
- QT
-
QT, a former Rams cheerleader, brought sparkle and strategy to The Circle Season 6 and Battle Camp Season 1. Though she didn’t take home the win, she definitely made an impression.
Instagram: @quorietyler
- Rachel
-
Rachel was the runner-up on The Bachelor Season 26 (Clayton’s season… and yeah, he’s on this show too) and later got engaged to Tino on The Bachelorette Season 19, but the relationship ended after he admitted to cheating. She appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 and left in Week 4.
Instagram: @pilot.rachel
- Ray
-
Ray finished in third place with Caro on Love Island Season 1. He later returned for Love Island Games Season 1, where he was dumped on Day 15. RIP Ray.
Instagram: @raygantt
- Sandy
-
Sandy appeared on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3, where she tested her relationship with Nick. After a trial marriage with J.R. (who is also on this show), she and Nick ultimately broke up.
Instagram: @sandy_gal
- Scott
-
Scott is a football player from Wales who competed on Love Island UK Season 10, Love Island Season 5, and Love Island Games Season 1. He was eliminated and asked to leave the villa three times in less than a year.
Instagram: @scottvds17
Happy creepin’!