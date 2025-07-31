Here’s Where You Can Follow The Cast Of ‘Perfect Match’ Season 3 On IG

Perfect Match Season 3 is the roller coaster we all needed coming off of Love Island USA — and the cast is totally stacked. This is the reality TV equivalent of Avengers: Infinity War, uniting every random star we never expected to meet. This year, we not only get to see Netflix royalty try to find love, but also stars from non-Netflix shows like The Bachelor and Temptation Island. It’s like the multiverse of messy, and you can follow ‘em all on Instagram.

Throughout the show, contestants actually have a say in which singles join them in the villa and who those singles will go on a date with. Whoever is not coupled up by the end of the night has to head out. The casting is truly impeccable this go around. They’ve got the perfect mix of sexy, fun, and dramatic vibes that keep you coming back for more. There is also a lot of toxicity, especially from the production team, so keep an eye out for those bright red flags.

If you want to keep up with your favorite cast members off the screen, I have all the details on where to find your favorites on Instagram. (Not to spoil, but if you do a little sleuthing, you’ll find out that one couple already has a bun in the oven — but you didn’t hear that from me…)

Where To Follow The Cast Of Perfect Match Season 3 On Instagram:

Happy creepin’!