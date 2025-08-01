Did Ollie & AD Meet Before ‘Perfect Match’? Here’s Their Relationship Timeline

Perfect Match Season 3 is off to a drama-filled start — and one couple is at the center of it all. Now, I’m not gonna lie: As a Netflix reality show aficionado, I was absolutely shocked to see Ollie and AD on the cast of Perfect Match Season 3, especially since the two hard-launched their relationship back in March 2025. (And not to mention, in real life, AD is currently pregnant with their first child.) When it comes to this timeline, I have so many questions: Did Ollie and AD meet on this season of Perfect Match, or did they know each other before? And to that same point, when was Perfect Match Season 3 filmed?! Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Perfect Match Season 3 ahead.

But first, some background. You might remember Amber Desiree Smith (fans call her AD) from Season 6 of Love Is Blind, where she had a very tumultuous relationship with Clay Gravesande (I shudder at the thought of this man). The two were a prominent couple throughout the season, and it all came to a head at the altar, where AD said “I do” and Clay said “I don’t,” ending their relationship. Yikes.

Meanwhile, Ollie Sutherland was on Season 1 of Love Is Blind UK, where he got engaged to Demi Brown. The two seemed solid, but ultimately did not go through with the marriage. However, the two remained on good terms and seemed to be friendly at the reunion — which is kind of the exact opposite of Clay and AD. (AD, stay far away from that man! I mean it!)

If you’re also scratching your head and trying to do that math, you’re not alone. I, along with many members of the internet (and Netflix reality show fandom, guilty!), have been trying to nail down Ollie and AD’s relationship timeline from their first time meeting to where they are now. And, luckily for you, I’ve got all the tea.

When was Perfect Match Season 3 filmed?

While Ollie and AD’s relationship seemingly came out of nowhere in March 2025, it makes a bit more sense if you know when their season of Perfect Match was filmed. According to Marie Claire, the season reportedly filmed in the summer of 2024, which meant that Ollie and AD had known each other for a bit before making things IG official. The more you know.

Ollie & AD’s relationship timeline is a whirlwind.

From Perfect Match to pregnancy announcements, here’s the breakdown on Ollie and AD’s relationship timeline.

Summer 2024: Perfect Match Season 3 begins filming.

No, Ollie and AD didn’t start dating, or know each other much at all, before meeting on Perfect Match. The two matched up pretty much immediately in Mexico, though, so perhaps there’s some kind of soul-bond going on here.

November 2024: Ollie and AD are spotted together in France.

Shortly after Perfect Match Season 3 reportedly wrapped, Ollie and AD were seen holding hands in Paris near the Arc de Triomphe. According to AD’s Instagram, she was spending a lot of time in the UK — where Ollie is from — and Europe throughout November. Tea.

March 2025: Ollie and AD announce their engagement.

On both IG and the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion, AD and Ollie confirmed their engagement.

Netflix screened a clip of Season 3 of Perfect Match, in which Ollie got down on one knee before saying: “You’re my best friend. You’re the love of my life. I’ve never felt as happy or as complete as I have since I met you, and nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life loving you. Amber Desiree Smith, will you marry me?”

So, it’s safe to say that AD was probably engaged to Ollie while she was spending all that time in Europe. But that’s just my theory.

May 2025: AD announces her pregnancy.

Two months after sharing their engagement, AD and Ollie took to IG to announce they are expecting! At first, the announcement video looked like some sort of engagement shoot, but it was revealed at the end that AD is pregnant. (I mean, the song choice was “Angel of Mine” by Monica — so it’s kind of on the nose.) Congrats to these two!