Sorry, Besties: I Have Some Bad News About A ‘Perfect Match’ Reunion

Perfect Match Season 3 has been bumpy to say the least. This show takes reality TV stars from all types of shows on several networks and puts them all together for a dating extravaganza. Love Island, The Mole, Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Bachelorette, Battle Camp, The Circle, you name it, Perfect Match throws them together in a dating free-for-all.

That means you’ve got a wild cocktail of contestants: some ready to get engaged, some just there to date around, and plenty who seem more interested in screen time than soulmates. Naturally, this has led to an unprecedented amount of drama, betrayal, and unfiltered chaos. So after all that — broken matches, surprise makeups, shady strategy, and an Instagram pregnancy announcement — fans are asking the only logical question left: Will there be a Perfect Match reunion?

Since the first release on Aug. 1, the Perfect Match cast has been anything but quiet. Even though we don’t know how the finale ends just yet, social media has been loud with cast members making it clear who they’re still cool with and who’s been blocked. Some are exposing long-term relationships, while others are airing out drama like it’s their job (which… it kind of is). With all the post-show chaos and connections still unfolding online, fans are desperate to know if we get to see these wild people face off in a reunion.

Will There Be A Perfect Match Season 3 Reunion?

Unfortunately, there is likely not going to be a reunion. Netflix has announced release dates for the first and second half of the season, as well as the finale, but no reunion was included. For other recent dating shows, like The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Netflix announced a reunion date from the beginning.

FWIW, Seasons 1 and 2 of Perfect Match also did not have a reunion, but you never know. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see!