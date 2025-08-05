Wait… Did ‘Perfect Match’ Cut Out A Whole Engagement (& Baby Announcement)?!

Perfect Match Season 3 has been full of drama so far — but the tea happening off-screen is even hotter. ICYMI, The Mole alum and Season 3 cast member Hannah Burns claims that Netflix “completely cut” all her scenes from the season, and didn’t allow her to announce her pregnancy or who the father of her child is on social media. (Her Campus reached out to Netflix for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.)

Hannah previously appeared on Season 7 of The Mole, where she was eliminated on Episode 9. Since then, the marketing consultant has had a pretty active social media career — and she really upped the ante in summer 2025.

On June 25, Hannah took to social media to announce that she would be appearing on Season 3 of Perfect Match… along with some other news. “& now I’m engaged 🙊💍 Watch me find love on Perfect Match August 1st on @netflix,” she captioned her photo. Dang, spoiler much?

But that’s not all. On July 16, Hannah posted another photo announcing that she is pregnant — however, the father of her child was not revealed. “Baby me coming November 2025 🍼🤰🏼Thank you God for trusting me with this little soul,” she wrote.

So, what’s going on with Hannah Burns and Perfect Match Season 3?

Now, Hannah isn’t the only Perfect Match Season 3 alum with a baby on the way: As you might recall, Ollie (Love Is Blind UK) and AD (Love Is Blind) announced their engagement and pregnancy earlier in 2025. And, on social media, Hannah is claiming that there was a “double standard” in allowing other co-stars, presumably Ollie and AD, to go public, but not her.

On August 2, Hannah posted a TikTok writing, “So, since my castmates from PM announced their engagement and fake relationships, can I be allowed to announce my BD/fiancé now or ????” She also captioned the post, “Like the double standard is INSANE.” Yikes.

Right after, Hannah posted another TikTok writing, “Being told you have to keep your engagement a secret for six months only to find out you were completely cut from perfect match.”

If you’re all caught up on Perfect Match Season 3, then you’d know that Hannah hasn’t appeared yet — so, if she were to enter the villa, it would have to be on a date in the next batch of episodes, dropping Aug. 8. I guess time will tell if the scenes really were cut.

Who is Hannah Burns engaged to?

The identity of Hannah’s partner, and the father of her child, is currently unknown. However, she did stir the pot in a TikTok posted on July 17, where she asks fans to guess who it was based on how she hugs different cast members.

She also posted a TikTok that essentially confirms that she met her partner on the show, and even stayed in Tulum with them after getting engaged:

IDK about you, but I can’t wait to see how this one turns out.