ICYMI, Justin Bieber Dropped An Album & People Are Mad At Selena Gomez (& For What?)

Can the internet go one day without being weird about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez? It appears that the answer is no. ICYMI, Bieber dropped his seventh studio album, SWAG, on July 11, and internet users were quick to draw comparisons to Gomez’s March 2025 album I Said I Love You First, which she released with her fiancé Benny Blanco. Now, on X/Twitter, users are claiming that SWAG is major shade toward Gomez and Blanco. I’m rolling my eyes already.

For some background, Bieber and Gomez were in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2010 to 2018. Following their final breakup, Bieber married model (and eventual founder of rhode) Hailey Baldwin in 2018. As for Gomez, she went on to date producer Benny Blanco, whom she got engaged to in December 2024. It seems as though Bieber and Gomez have moved on in the seven years since their breakup — but, for some reason, the internet can’t do the same.

On July 10, Bieber promoted his album SWAG alongside several photos of himself and his wife, Hailey. Almost immediately, internet users claimed that this was shade toward Gomez and Blanco — seeing as their album, I Said I Love You First, featured a photo of the couple as the cover art. Y’all, are we serious?

Justin Bieber is trying to align the theme of his upcoming album with 'I Said I Love You First' by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, after throwing shade and sending subtle digs at the engaged couple multiple times on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/9MgiA1uK2m — Hailey Bieber Daily | Fan Account (@HBieberDaily) July 10, 2025

the way justin bieber suddenly decided to include hailey on the cover of his album right after selena gomez released a whole album with benny blanco lol.



i’m sorry but this is just too obvious now😭 how can we call everything a coincidence when it happens every other week https://t.co/5d7WLkXmyU — 🪐 (@stainedmarquise) July 11, 2025

But that’s not all. Despite the fact that Bieber’s album has virtually nothing to do with Gomez (it’s full of lyrics about Hailey, along with personal anecdotes about his mental health), internet users are pitting the two artists against each other, seemingly for no reason at all.

Selena fans are crazy. Mad cause Justin dropped an album and know it’s going to do better than anything she releases. — BECCCCCAHHHH (@eyybeccs) July 11, 2025

Justin Bieber is back yall. Selena about to have another social media meltdown. pic.twitter.com/UtABYI8nkP — GULUVAKAZI. (@mbalenhle211) July 11, 2025

i bet selena is having a fucking meltdown and benny is seeing who she really is now. hahahahahahahaha i expect the engagement to be called off https://t.co/uPPcRc74vm — kayden (@PRlNCESSKlNK) July 11, 2025

selena gomez stans don’t even stream their faves music and they thought them threatening not to stream swag was going to stop THE justin bieber from topping the charts 😭 — 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕣 (@eternalemails) July 11, 2025

And yeah, of course they’re bringing Hailey into it, too. (And for what?!)

hailey promoting justin's album and calling everyone losers when he does nothing but humiliates her in public, closed the door on her face and called her a bitch on ig story. she's the LOSER. https://t.co/DXJE1d9P1S — . (@selovelenaa) July 11, 2025

Selena released a music album with her husband, now Justin puts his wife after 50 years of being married together on the album. His whole life revolves around his obsession with Selena Gomez and Hailey is just a prop https://t.co/c1gGa4ZLQI — . (@Melelele_) July 11, 2025

Song daisies is screams "Selena" especially her dog is named Daisy lmfao he wants to touch her and feel what he felt with her Hailey, how does it feel when your hubby dreams about his ex? — 𓇼 (@kikaksiazkara) July 11, 2025

Seriously, can either one of these people do anything without fans bringing up their past? As long as the internet is alive and well, it appears not. But damn, give it a rest!

So while I’m busy streaming both Gomez and Bieber, with my face glazed in rhode, the haters can go outside and touch some grass. Is it clocking to you now?