This Is Not A Drill: Selena Gomez Is Back In The Studio

Selena Gomez, a name known for captivating performances and chart-topping hits, is back in the studio and this time, she is not doing it alone! In a highly anticipated collaboration, Gomez is teaming up with her fiancé and influential producer Benny Blanco to drop a brand new album that is likely to be innovative and deeply personal: I Said I Love You First.

On Feb. 13, Gomez took to Instagram to announce the new album with a photo of her and Blanco, writing “I always trick you guys 🥰 my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21 🖤” She continued, “We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!”

Now, “I Said I Love You First” is not just another album; it’s a deeply personal narrative of a love story unfolding before our very ears. Gomez and Blanco are giving us a glimpse into their relationship, from the moment they met to their engagement and all the precious moments in between. We are in for an emotional rollercoaster, capturing the highs and the lows, the laughter and the tears, and all the nuances that make a love story unique and unforgettable.

This album seems an invitation to listen in on their journey, to connect with the emotions they’re expressing, and perhaps even find echoes of our own love stories within theirs.

WHen does I Said I Love You First come out?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s musical collaboration is set to be released on March 21, 2025. This exciting project marks the first official musical partnership between the two artists, though they have worked together in the past. Fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to hear what this dynamic duo has created. (Me too!)

I Said I Love You First tracklist:

The Tracklist has yet to be released, but the album does feature the single, “Scared of Losing You.” The song is a sweet ballad written by Blanco, Gomez, and FINNEAS (yes, FINNEAS!) about their relationship fears. OK, personally, I dig it!

Can I pre-order I Said I Love You First?

Merch and signed products are available to pre-order on Gomez’s official website right now. Items are selling out fast, so be sure to head over there and place your order.

Whether you’ve been a fan since Gomez has been on Disney Channel or are just joining the journey, I Said I Love You First is a testament to Gomez’s enduring talent and a beautiful reminder of why we fell in love with her music in the first place. So, mark your calendars for the official release, and get ready to fall in love with these songs.