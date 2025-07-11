Justin Bieber is back with a surprise album release, SWAG — and it’s a pretty big deal for a lot of reasons. His last album, Justice, was released way back in 2021, leaving fans eagerly awaiting a new release. Plus, the new album contains 21 songs, with features from artists like Gunna, Dijon, and Sexyy Red. But one of the main reasons fans are hype is due to all the SWAG album lyrics about Hailey Bieber, his wife.

Songs like “Walking Away,” “Go Baby,” “Devotion,” and Daisies” are standouts on the album for their emphasis on Justin and Hailey’s highly publicized relationship. Blending the infectious charm of his classic, smooth vocals with honest lyricism, Bieber has a lot to say about his marriage in his newest surprise release.

After first meeting in 2009, the couple began dating in 2015 and were married in 2018. The on-again, off-again nature of their relationship has caused fans to talk about and dig up events from the past — and they continue to do so to this day, even bringing up Bieber’s distant ex, Selena Gomez nearly a decade after they called it quits.

But with Bieber’s newest album, the spotlight is back on Hailey. Even as he delves into the challenges within their relationship, the singer still makes it a point to declare the love and admiration he has for his wife.

Here are some of the Hailey-centric lyrics from SWAG that give fans a look into their relationship.

“Walking Away”

“Walking Away” is a vulnerable look into the singer’s dynamic with Hailey and the challenges they’ve faced throughout their relationship. But, through it all, Bieber is committed to their marriage, and isn’t “walking away” from her. The chorus includes, “Baby, I ain’t walking away / You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise / I told you I’d change / It’s just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away.”

Throughout this track, Bieber focuses on the pain he’s caused in the relationship and all the hardships the pair has endured, while continuing to emphasize the vow he made, declaring their relationship is what he truly wants.

“Go Baby”

This synth-y, R&B-inspired track opens with Bieber singing, “That’s my baby / she’s iconic / iPhone case / lip gloss on it.” A nod to Hailey’s iconic rhode lip cases, Bieber can’t help but mention her personal style and influence. He goes on, “And oh my days / she keeps ‘em talkin’ / it’s comedy, just block it / oh, my baby.”

These lines likely reference the recent speculative controversies surrounding Hailey, such as her copying aspects of Gomez’s personality and the couple’s alleged relationship troubles. In the pre-chorus, Bieber adds, “Cry on my shoulder whenever you need it / You better believe I can hold all the weight and shrivel inside.” The backlash Hailey has faced as a result of their relationship has been no easy feat to overcome. She has even spoken out about the difficulties navigating the retaliation in the wake of constant internet hate. But, through it all, Bieber is stating his support for his wife loud and clear in “Go Baby.”

“Devotion”

Known for his genre-bending sound, Bieber brings on R&B and indie artist Dijon for this mellow, rhythmic track. “Devotion” is an especially significant song since it was used in Justin and Hailey’s post announcing Hailey’s pregnancy with their son, Jack Blues Bieber, and the renewal of their wedding vows.

The chorus goes, “When your lips and fingernails are on mine / I promise to take my time givin’ you devotion / When something’s wrong, you can tell me ‘bout the whole thing.” Continuing with messages of support and reassurance, Bieber takes his time expressing his devotion to Hailey in this ballad.

“Daisies”

The opening line of this song references picking off flower petals — specifically in this case, daisies — with the phrase, “She loves me, she loves me not,” with lyrics, “Throwin’ petals like, ‘Do you love me or not?” This questioning attitude continues in a later line, “You said ‘Forever,’ babe, did you mean it or not?”

Bieber plays with the idea of the pair’s seemingly hot and cold relationship with the lines, “You leave me on read, babe, but I still get the message / Instead of a line, it’s three dots, but I can connect them / And if it ain’t right, babe, you know I respect it.” Despite the fear or uncertainty, Bieber makes it clear that he can connect the dots his partner is leaving, completing the picture.

With everything from relationship insights to personal confessions, Bieber’s return to music conveys a period of reflection and growth for himself — both as a man and a husband to Hailey.