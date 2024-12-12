Selena & Benny’s Relationship Is Just As Sweet As Their Engagement News

Selena Gomez sure does love Benny Blanco like a love song, baby! On Dec. 11, the singer took to Instagram to announce her engagement to the music producer, and TBH, I haven’t stopped swooning. “Forever begins now…” Gomez captioned Instagram pics of her engagement ring and herself cuddling up with her fiancé. To make this engagement even more sweet, Gomez’s singing sensation bestie, Taylor Swift, promised to be their flower girl in the comments. Clearly, we’re all celebrating Gomez and Blanco’s love story, but how did this romance come to be?

Gomez and Blanco (whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin) met as music collaborators before making their relationship romantic. Since then, the two haven’t shied away from showing off their budding romance at every turn and I’m not complaining. Gomez and Blanco are so cute together and I couldn’t be happier that they’re engaged. Now that they’ve taken a major step in their romance, let’s get into the details of the newly engaged couple’s relationship, including how they met and how long they’ve been together.

2015: The start of their working relationship. While it’s unclear when exactly Gomez and Blanco met, they were first linked as collaborators 2015 having worked together on her songs, like “Kill Em with Kindness” “Same Old Love” and “I Can’t Get Enough.”

July & August 2023 — Turn Up The Romance.

Gomez and Blanco’s collaboration on her song “Single Soon” in August 2023 brought the two even closer, with Vanity Fair confirming that their relationship took a romantic turn in July 2023. Blanco explained that it was right around Gomez’s birthday, July 22, however, they didn’t make their romance public in December 2023.

December 2023 — Making It Insta Official.

The two music icons confirmed their romance on Instagram in December 2023. However, fans had a hunch that something was going on between Gomez and Blanco when she commented “Facts” on Popfactions’ post about her being in a relationship.

A week later on Dec. 15th, Gomez and Blanco went IG official when she posted a snapshot of them kissing on Instagram.

May 2024 — Blanco talks marriage on The Howard Stern Show.

In May, Blanco appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where his relationship with Gomez was brought up. The talk show host praised the couple’s Valentine’s Day date, which included a private movie screening and all of Gomez’s favorite snacks. Stern told Blanco that he hoped the two of them would get married, to which the producer said,“You and me both.”

September 2024 — Gomez Speaks On Her Fertility Struggles.

During a Sept. 9 interview with Vanity Fair, Gomez opened up about her connection with Blanco. “I’ve never been loved this way,” she said. “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life.”

A day later, the Only Murders In The Building star revealed to Vogue that she can’t carry her own children, explaining that her medical issues, including her raging battle with lupus, would put her and the baby’s life in danger. “That was something I had to grieve for a while,” she said. However, she’s open to adoption and surrogacy as other options for her future.

December 2024 — He Put A Ring On It.

Gomez and Blanco’s sweet relationship came to a beautiful crescendo with a Taco Bell picnic and a big, big ring. The singer captioned a four-picture Instagram carousel with, “Forever begins now…” The post included an up-close shot of her engagement ring ring, a photo of her on a picnic blanket surrounded by Taco Bell, a teary-eyed selfie of Gomez showing off her ringed-up finger, and an adorable shot of Blanco kissing her head as she laughs with her hand up.

I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this #goals couple!