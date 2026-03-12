These Gen Z Women Are Making A Major Impact In 2026

We all know the legendary icons throughout Women’s History — visionaries like Maya Angelou, Frida Kahlo, Susan B. Anthony, and countless others whose courage reshaped our world and paved the way for women everywhere. These trailblazers set the stage, but history is still being made. Today, Gen Z women are standing confidently at the forefront of change, actively reshaping our world in real time.
So far in 2026, Gen Z ladies have given us no shortage of accomplishments and impactful moments to celebrate. From securing Olympic gold medals on the world stage to producing chart-topping music and leading groundbreaking advocacy, young women today are stepping into their power and leaving their mark across many different industries.
But what’s even more inspiring is how they’re doing it: on their own terms. By placing authenticity, creativity, and a deep sense of purpose at the center of everything they pursue, they are redefining what it truly means to be influential. These leaders aren’t just following old rules; they’re building a future prioritizing inclusivity. Whether they’re setting standards for success in sports, music, activism, or culture, this generation is proving that impact comes in many forms. So, here are five incredible Gen Z women making an impact in 2026.
- Alysa Liu
-
Alysa Liu may have closed the chapter on her Olympic journey at the 2026 Winter Games, but her impact on figure skating will be felt for years to come. At just 20 years old, she made history as the first American woman to win Olympic gold in figure skating since 2002. Yet what makes Liu’s story truly special isn’t just the medal — it’s the way she chose to pursue the sport on her own terms.
After stepping away from skating at 16, Liu returned only when the timing felt right for her, aligning her comeback with her own values, passions, and vision for the future. Her journey is a powerful reminder to Gen Z, and the next generation watching: Fulfillment doesn’t come from shrinking yourself to fit expectations — it comes from fully embracing who you are.
- Greta Thunberg
-
Greta Thunberg is a young woman who needs no introduction. Since stepping onto the global stage at just 15, she’s become a powerful voice for climate action, inspiring millions of young people around the world. She co-founded Fridays for Future, a movement that holds governments, businesses, and banks accountable while pushing for real change, and her work has earned her multiple Nobel Peace Prize nominations.
In 2026, Thunberg and fellow activists continue to lead high-profile demonstrations worldwide, keeping pressure on leaders to prioritize meaningful climate policies.
- Olivia Dean
-
It’s impossible not to sing along to one of Olivia Dean’s hits — especially tracks like “Man I Need” and “Nice to Each Other” from her sophomore album The Art of Loving. The 26-year-old English singer-songwriter has audiences obsessing over her soulful sound and refreshingly honest take on womanhood, love, and vulnerability, which is part of the reason she’s heading out on a sold-out world tour this year and took home the 2026 Best New Artist Grammy. The album debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, and its lead single “Man I Need” reached No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart.
With lyrics that feel both empowering and relatable, Dean delivers the kind of wisdom every twenty-something woman can connect with.
- Olivia Julianna
-
With more than half a decade of experience in political nonprofits and campaign leadership, Olivia Julianna is helping lead a new generation of changemakers. A self-proclaimed “unapologetically loud Gen Z Latina from Texas,” the 23-year-old activist uses her platform — reaching more than 150K followers on Instagram and a growing audience on Substack — to advocate for issues affecting young people today. She previously joined Gen Z for Change as Director of Politics and was named one of Bloomberg Media’s 50 Most Influential People of 2022.
Through her work, Julianna has helped raise millions of dollars for progressive causes, including LGBTQIA+ rights and climate action. She also took the stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention and has worked on numerous campaigns across Texas, including a recent U.S. Senate race — proving that Gen Z’s political power is already here and will continue to make an impact in 2026.
- Alex Consani
-
Alex Consani may be a top model for her confident runway walk and stunning campaign work, but what truly makes her a Gen Z fashion icon is her unfiltered personality online. She first broke into high fashion at just 16, signing with IMG Models and walking major runways during Milan Fashion Week for Versace and in Paris for Alexander McQueen.
Off the runway, though, her vibe is the complete opposite of the industry’s usual polish — on TikTok, she’s dancing in knee-high boots on the subway, running through the streets of New York, or joking straight to the camera. The videos feel spontaneous, funny, and refreshingly real, a sharp contrast to fashion’s traditional air of mystery and perfection. Now 22, Consani is making history: in 2024, she became one of the first transgender women to walk in the revived Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and later that year became the first openly trans model to win Model of the Year at The Fashion Awards.
Whether in sports, activism, or entertainment, Gen Z women are changing the world. With this same commitment to our dreams, we can continue to push boundaries, embrace challenges, and carve out our own paths.
