There’s less than a week away before the lingerie Super Bowl, girlies. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is returning to the runway on Oct. 15, and this is one angelic spectacle you won’t want to miss. Streaming live from New York City at 7 p.m ET on Prime Video, the show promises to bring back the wings, the drama, and the unapologetic glamour that have defined VS shows past. So whether you’re tuning in for the fashion, the musical performances, or the inevitable flood of pink backstage selfies, one thing’s for sure — the world’s most glamorous runway is spreading its wings again.

The show’s cast reads like the ultimate fantasy draft. Adriana Lima and Candace Swanepoel are making their much-hyped returns (cue the collective gasp), joined by new-gen icons like Anok Yai, Alex Consani, and Yumi Nu. Oh, and did I mention Angel Reese — yes, LSU’s very own — is set to make history as the first professional athlete to ever walk the VS runway? Add performances from KAROL G, TWICE, and more to the mix, and this dream team is ready to show up, suit up, and score big on the world’s most iconic runway.

Who’s Walking in the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Show?

The lineup is still being announced, but at the time of publication, Adriana Lima, Alex Consani, Anok Yai, Lily Aldridge, Joan Smalls, and Yumi Nu were the first six angels that were named. Gigi Hadid and Angel Reese have also been added to the cast. In the meantime, fans can likely expect more returning and emerging talent to come back for this year’s show. Other models in last year’s show were Kate Moss, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio, Carla Bruni, and Ashley Graham, just to name a few.

Who Will Be Performing at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Joining the runway this year are KAROL G, Madison Beer, Missy Elliot, and TWICE, picking up where last year’s revival left off with performances by Cher, Lisa, and Tyla.

How Can I Watch The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will stream live at 7 p.m. EST on Oct. 15 on Amazon Live and Prime Video. For people in NYC, there will be a viewing party at the Penn District that you can attend. The DJ set will begin at 5 p.m. EST, and the show’s livestream will be at 7 p.m. EST. And if that’s not enough, there will be an exclusive pop-up just around the corner with deals you won’t wanna miss!

Runway coverage will also be broadcast via Victoria’s Secret’s official Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube channels. So bring out those silky robes, pop some popcorn, and get ready for the star-studded show.