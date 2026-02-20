As A Former Competitive Athlete, Alyssa Liu’s Win Proves Joy Is The Ultimate Comeback

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Watching an athlete fall out of love with their sport and then return to it lighter, freer, and happier does something powerful to the people watching. It doesn’t just inspire you, it heals you — especially if you’re a former competitive athlete like myself. Alysa Liu’s return to figure skating — and her 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal win — isn’t just about medals or rankings or comeback headlines: It’s about rediscovering joy after pressure tried to take it away. And for girls who grew up in competitive sports, that kind of narrative hits deep.

If you were ever “the athlete girl,” you know exactly what I mean. For 14 years, my identity was soccer: Early morning runs, late-night practices, ice packs, cleats permanently living in my bag, turf beads all over my room… that was my life. I thrived on the competition. I loved the pressure, the adrenaline, and the feeling of proving myself. As an athlete, being intense but also composed was my superpower.

Everything changed for me during my freshman year of high school. A concussion and hip fracture took me out hard — not just off the field, but out of myself. When your entire routine, community, and confidence are built around your sport, losing it doesn’t just feel like losing a sport; it feels like losing your personality. Suddenly, you’re just… there, watching everyone else move forward while you’re stuck. It was almost like all the pressure and weight was something I craved again because I didn’t have it anymore.

Nobody really prepares you for the grief of that. What made it worse was the mental spiral: Will I ever be the same player again? What if I peaked already? What if this is it for me?

I had to be the perfect athlete, and it led me to lose a lot of love for soccer.

Outside of my injury, there were moments where the intensity and pressure to prove myself worthy, to be the best, really weighed on me. I worked hard, I trained harder, and I played with 110% effort every time. Living up to the expectations of my coaches, my trainers, my parents, and my team was a lot. As a captain, I had to be an example — I had to be the perfect athlete, and it led me to lose a lot of love for soccer.

After a year of recovery, I finally returned to soccer. I expected to feel rusty, hesitant, maybe even scared. Instead, I played the best I ever had. Not because I trained harder or pushed myself more, but because I stopped playing out of fear and started playing out of love again. I balled out in ways I never had before. It was like once the pressure lifted, my skills and talent had room to breathe. That’s the part people don’t talk about enough: sometimes being forced to step away is what gives you the perspective you needed all along.

For female athletes especially, sports culture can be brutal. We’re praised for discipline but judged for intensity. Told to be strong, but not too strong. Competitive, but still likable. We internalize this pressure until our sport stops feeling like a passion and starts feeling like a performance review.

Seeing someone step back, heal, and return on their own terms challenges that narrative. It tells us we’re allowed to redefine our relationship with our sport. That walking away doesn’t mean quitting. That joy is not the opposite of ambition; it’s actually where our best performances live. Stories like Liu’s resonate because they mirror something so many of us carry quietly, the memory of loving our sport before it became something we felt we had to survive.

photo by natalia suarez

We know what it feels like when the thing that once made us feel alive slowly starts to feel heavy and weigh us down. We know the silence of injury, the identity crisis of stepping away, the quiet fear that maybe we’ll never be the same again. So when we see someone step back into their sport on their own terms, smiling, grounded, and genuinely having fun, it feels personal.

Watching her now smiling, thriving, competing freely — and winning! — is proof that burnout isn’t the end of the story: It can be the plot twist. It’s proof that stepping away isn’t a weakness. And most importantly, it’s proof that sometimes the strongest comeback isn’t about dominance. Sometimes, it’s about joy.