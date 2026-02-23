Do you know someone who still does not respect college women’s sports in 2026? Tell them to check the podium. In case you missed it: College women absolutely dominated the Winter Olympics, excelling across multiple sports and representing nations from around the world, proving that the next generation of female athletes are already at the top of their game.
Respect for women’s sports has come a long way, especially in recent years, and most prominently noticeable with the rise in popularity of women’s basketball. And yet, critics have their doubts — and as a result, most women college athletes still don’t get their flowers for being so excellent. But regardless of the disdain or disinterest from some, college women are not just showing up in their sports; they are crushing it in their sports, breaking records, inspiring future generations, and proving that skill and dedication know no gender. Their achievements deserve attention, esteem, and celebration — and the Winter Olympics are the ultimate testament to this. Here are just a handful of college women athletes whose 2026 Olympics performances will leave an undeniable mark on the history of sports and pave the way for young women athletes to dream bigger than ever before.
- Alysa Liu – University of California, Los Angeles
After initially retiring at just 16 due to burnout, Alysa Liu rediscovered her love of skating and returned to competition on her own terms. Her comeback story went from inspirational to legendary when she won two gold medals in figure skating for Team USA at the Winter Olympics. The UCLA student will go down in history for redefining the sport of figure skating for the better.
- Eileen Gu – Stanford University
Stanford student Eileen Gu went big during her freestyle skiing runs, defending her halfpipe title, adding multiple medals to her career total, and becoming the most decorated Olympic freestyle skier in history.
- Ellie Kam – University of Colorado, Colorado Springs
Pairs figure skater Ellie Kam delivered a personal-best freeskate performance in the Olympic team figure skating event, helping the U.S. secure the team gold medal by contributing with crucial points. Kam balances her elite skating career with her health science studies at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.
- Team Switzerland Women’s Ice Hockey
Team Switzerland’s women’s Olympic ice hockey team was another strong example of how college athletes play major roles on the world stage, with several of the players also competing in the NCAA. After a memorable tournament, the Swiss team took home the bronze medal, defeating Sweden 2-1 in overtime, marking the country’s second women’s Olympic hockey medal. Among the standout college players are Alessia Baechler (Northwestern University), Naemi Herzig (College of the Holy Cross), Laura Zimmermann (St. Cloud State University), and Monja Wagner (Union College).
- Team USA Women’s Ice Hockey
The 2026 U.S. women’s ice hockey team was a remarkable showcase of how important college athletes are to elite international competition. In the gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Team USA battled its longtime rivals, Canada (a team that’s made up of all professional players, FWIW). The thrilling game ended with a 2-1 victory for the U.S. The game gave the USA its third Olympic women’s hockey gold in history, with a roster built by collegiate women programs. Among the standout college players are Abbey Murphy (University of Minnesota), Laila Edwards (University of Wisconsin), Kristen Simms (University of Wisconsin), and Tessa Janecke (Penn State).
So, text time you think about skipping that women’s sporting event on campus, remember that many of them have the accomplishment of representing entire countries at the world’s biggest stage.