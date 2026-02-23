Do you know someone who still does not respect college women’s sports in 2026? Tell them to check the podium. In case you missed it: College women absolutely dominated the Winter Olympics, excelling across multiple sports and representing nations from around the world, proving that the next generation of female athletes are already at the top of their game.

Respect for women’s sports has come a long way, especially in recent years, and most prominently noticeable with the rise in popularity of women’s basketball. And yet, critics have their doubts — and as a result, most women college athletes still don’t get their flowers for being so excellent. But regardless of the disdain or disinterest from some, college women are not just showing up in their sports; they are crushing it in their sports, breaking records, inspiring future generations, and proving that skill and dedication know no gender. Their achievements deserve attention, esteem, and celebration — and the Winter Olympics are the ultimate testament to this. Here are just a handful of college women athletes whose 2026 Olympics performances will leave an undeniable mark on the history of sports and pave the way for young women athletes to dream bigger than ever before.

So, text time you think about skipping that women’s sporting event on campus, remember that many of them have the accomplishment of representing entire countries at the world’s biggest stage.