It’s official: This is Olivia Dean winter. The pop singer announced her U.S. and Canada The Art Of Loving tour on Nov. 14, so start preparing for the influx of tour videos you’re about to get on your FYP. If you somehow don’t know the viral pop singer, you’ve definitely heard her songs. Dean’s hits like “Man I Need” and “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” have been trending online for months. But beyond the viral hits, there’s so much else to explore. Dean’s album The Art of Loving came out earlier this year on Sept. 26, and has been topping charts all fall.

Beyond the release of the album, Dean has been getting a lot of buzz from new fans and critics alike. She recently appeared on SNL, and she was also nominated for Best New Artist for the 2026 Grammys. The way things are looking, this tour might be your last opportunity to see Dean before she becomes the uber-popular singer she was clearly born to be, and her show prices skyrocket.

Olivia Dean The Art Of Loving Tour Dates

Dean is extending her The Art of Loving tour to the U.S. and Canada in 2026. Starting in San Francisco on July 10, Dean will be in North America until Aug. 28, ending the tour in Austin, Texas. In her Instagram post announcing the tour, Dean shared, “These are venues I have only dreamt of playing.” On July 14, she’ll be performing at the Crypto.com Arena in LA and on Aug. 14, she’s playing Madison Square Garden in NYC.

How to Get Tickets To Olivia Dean’s The Art Of Loving Tour

Tickets for the U.S. and Canada shows go on sale Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time, and you can find them on primary ticketing sites like Ticketmaster as well as through secondary markets like StubHub after the tickets go live. If you notice a few seats have been taken already, that’s because her mailing list had access to pre-sale on Nov. 18. You can still buy pre-sale tickets before the general sale by joining her mailing list.

Ticketmaster can be notoriously hard to get tickets on, so it’s important that before the tickets go live, you make sure you are prepared. Check to ensure your account is working and that you are logged in, and make sure your credit card and your billing details are added to your account. You should also join the waiting room before the tickets go live in order to have the best chance at the seats you want. Buying tickets can be nerve-wracking, but try to stay calm — imagine how happy you’ll feel once you’ve gotten the tickets.

For the North American tour, Dean has also partnered with Plus 1, a nonprofit that frequently works with artists to raise money for different causes. Because of that, $1 per ticket is going to “strengthening and supporting communities in Jamaica,” as Dean explained in her Instagram caption.

I don’t know about you, but I’ll definitely be on the Ticketmaster website trying to get those tickets on Nov. 21.