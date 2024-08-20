The 2024 Democratic National Convention, which is taking place Aug. 19 to 22 in Chicago, has begun in earnest. All the usual suspects are there, from politicians to celebrities to reporters from major press outlets. But this year, there’s another major group represented: Gen Z content creators.

With 41 million Gen Zers eligible to vote in the upcoming presidential election, it’s no surprise the Democratic party extended offers for prominent young leaders to attend the convention, especially since many of these young leaders have cultivated serious followings on their social media accounts. Not only are these Gen Zers representing the demographic of young voters with their attendance at the convention, but they’re also giving viewers at home incredible content of all the action.

Sure, you could tune in to one of the many standard cable news channels or media outlet livestreams that are covering the DNC, but let’s face it: Social media is where many young people get their information these days. That’s why it’s such a smart move for the DNC to allow young influencers to come and share their experience — they’re providing millions at home with timely, important information about the DNC, while also sharing entertaining content that may get followers hyped to vote come November.

So, if you want to stay up to date on what’s happening in the Democratic party, consider giving these creators a follow.

Deja Foxx

Of the many Gen Z creators at the 2024 DNC, Deja Foxx may be one of the most notable. A reproductive rights activist, political organizer, and influencer, Foxx was selected as a speaker for Night 1 of the DNC, during which she spoke about her upbringing and a future with Kamala Harris as president. She’s also documenting her experience this week (including some fire OOTDs) on TikTok and Instagram.

Olivia Julianna

Activist, abortion rights advocate, and political strategist Olivia Julianna is also a prominently featured Gen Zer at the DNC as a speaker on the main stage. In her downtime, she’s sharing BTS pic and vids of herself mingling with top names in the Democratic party and living her best life in Chicago.

Parker Short

@parkershort1 What a way to start the day Support @Bryce Berry for 56 NOW ♬ original sound – Parker Short

One of the newest rising stars of the Democratic party, Parker Short (aka the viral dancing guy from Harris’s Atlanta rally in July, and the president of Georgia Young Democrats) has brought his infectious energy to the DNC. He’s sharing tons of clips from his time in the audience during the various speaker sessions, as well as a particularly heated moment between himself and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

Alexis Williams

A true multi-hyphenate, Alexis Williams is a coder, social justice advocate, and social media personality who is documenting her time at the DNC primarily via her Instagram stories. Follow along for behind-the-scenes moments, her personal takes on the speakers and events, and some fun internet humor regarding Gen Z’s takeover of the DNC.

Carlos Eduardo Espina

A nonprofit director, activist, and lawyer known for sharing breaking news (primarily in Spanish) in his social media platforms, Carlos Eduardo Espina is reporting from the DNC to his 10.2 million TikTok followers. Follow along for his bite-sized (but still thorough) recaps of the events from the DNC.

David Hogg

Gun control activist and founder of the Leaders We Deserve PAC David Hogg is on the scene at the DNC as well, sharing BTS tidbits of himself meeting Democratic party icons including Minnesota Gov. and current vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

Synclaire Warren

Human rights researcher, speaker, and advocate Synclaire Warren is sharing her experiences as a DNC credentialed creator on her IG feed and stories, including everything from OOTDs to the hot topics of discussion at the convention.