Spooky season is upon us again, and honestly, I don’t know how the time went by so fast. So, if you’re anything like me, many of you are likely scrambling on Amazon or running to your local Spirit Halloween to try and come up with a costume for Halloween. Even then, you’re lucky if you only need one costume. It can happen that you are invited to a few different events or parties that require costumes, and don’t want to repeat the same outfit. For example, this year, I’m hitting an all-time high of having four different nights planned that each require a different costume. (Not the worst problem to have, TBH!)

If you’re someone who doesn’t love trying to come up with costume ideas, I’ve got you, babe! Since the Olympics happened just this summer in July and August, it’s a great idea to try an Olympic-themed costume this year. And with this year’s games being as eventful as they were, there are quite a few different ideas to experiment with. Below, I compiled a list of 11 Olympics Halloween costume ideas so y’all can check that costume requirement off your list, or if you already have you’re costume planned, keep these in your back pocket for next year.

Beheaded Marie Antoinette

I don’t know about you, but when I watched the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, I was slack-jawed for, like, four straight hours. It was full of lavish performances, music, and costumes — a chaotically stunning moment for the city of Paris. One moment that stands out to me is the beheaded Marie Antoinette figures. If you’re someone who likes a more elaborate costume, this could be a super fun one. With a big red dress and horror vibes, this costume is sure to win a “best costume” competition.

Ilona Maher

Whether you want to recreate her on-the-pitch look, her stunning debut on Dancing With The Stars, or one of the looks from her Sports Illustrated shoot, Ilona Maher is a super fun costume idea. After amassing a solid internet following, she’s sure to be unique enough you may not see a copycat costume, but well-known enough someone will recognize it. Best of both worlds!

Simone Biles

As the gymnastics GOAT, Simone Biles is the perfect Halloween costume idea. And it’s a plus that the Team USA gymnastics outfits were so cute! With a gymnastics uniform, a few gold medals, and a cute updo, you’ve got this costume down.

The Rings

This may on be specific to 2024, but I think this costume is too good not to include. Get yourself a black outfit and glue some glow stick circles all over it. Voila! Super easy, and yet super funny. This also makes for a super fun group costume — one person per ring.

The Torch Bearer

This year’s torch bearer was an acrobatic mystery. Whoever they were, their outfit made for some awesome costume material. So long as you can find a mask and a torch, this costume will come together pretty easily. But when it comes to stunt work, you’re on your own.

A Gold Medalist

This one might be the easiest to recreate, since all you really need are a bunch of fake gold medals around your neck. You can be any sort of athlete you want for this one, depending on what uniform you liked the best this year, and sling a whole bunch of medals around your neck, and just like that, you’re a gold medalist.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg at the Olympics is my favorite on this list. Snoop was a special correspondent this year, and he had a lot of fun doing it. His outfits in the stands are so hilarious, I need someone to do this costume.

Pommel Horse Guy

Stephen Nedoroscik, or more widely known on the internet as “the pommel horse guy,” was on Team USA’s men’s gymnastic team and won bronze in his pommel horse routine. But, beyond being an incredible athlete, he’s a dreamy Clark Kent look alike who can solve a rubix cube in 10 seconds, according to BBC. Get yourself a rubix cube, some sexy dark-framed glasses and a men’s gymnastics uniform, and you are the pommel horse guy.

Raygun The Aussie Breakdancer

Break dancing, or breaking, was new on the Olympic sport roster this year, and Australian Rachael Gunn, better known as Raygun, went viral for her, um, creative performance in Paris. She was clowned on the internet for her routine, but despite backlash, she has certainly made a name for herself. Her green tracksuit and baseball hat are iconic enough to make a great costume.

The Olympics Muffin Guy

Henrik Christiansen is a Norwegian swimmer who went viral for posting on TikTok about the Olympic village’s chocolate muffins. I can’t attest to how good those muffins are, but there are worse ways to spend Halloween than eating a bunch of sweet treats.

South Korea’s Chic Pistol Shooter

South Korea’s Pistol Shooter Kim Yeji stunned at the Olympics, given the mysterious cool-girl vibe she gave off in Paris. This is another costume that doesn’t require too much — just a baseball hat, a black tracksuit, a fake pistol, and her iconic glasses.

Team USA

Maybe the most simple-sounding costume, but I think it’s the most fun. Getting a group of friends to all wear the Team USA outfits is a super fun idea. You could choose to do the opening ceremony outfits, or the gymnastics team uniforms — it’s all up to you! There are a few options to experiment with, so have fun with it.