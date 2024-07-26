Um, Who TF Was The Olympic Torch Bearer?

Who was that masked torch bearer at the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony? That was the question on so many fans’ minds as they watched the ceremony take place in Paris on July 26.

Not long after the ceremony began, a group of children who were carrying the torch through the city of Paris were robbed of said torch, as a masked figure swooped in and snatched it from them. For the remainder of the ceremony, the torch bearer ran, danced, and parkoured through the buildings and landmarks of Paris (sometimes in CGI-modified clips, sometimes live in real time). This mysterious individual appeared wearing a fencer’s cage and a hooded cloak. Of course, after viewers saw this figure, the internet became flooded with speculation over who it might be underneath that hood and mask.

Some theories were so unserious, including a popular one that the torchbearer was Celine Dion. This joke theory came about because Dion was reported to be a performer at the opening ceremony, and as fans were waiting around for her to finally show up, they started thinking maybe — just maybe! — she was actually on their screens the whole time, just as a cartwheeling masked vigilante.

So we’re all expecting that Celine’s the torch bearer under the mask right? #Olympics #OpeningCeremony — Stephen (@dcsteve5) July 26, 2024

The @CBC people covering the #OpeningCeremony just said something about “women who needed to disguise themselves as men to reach their dreams” – CELINE DION AS THE MASKED TORCHBEARER??? — Carolyn🌻 (@thisstorygoeson) July 26, 2024

If this masked torchbearer isn’t revealed to be Celine Dion then what are we even doing #OpeningCeremony — James Marshall (@jamesmarshall42) July 26, 2024

Other guesses were the Unknown from the cursed Willy Wonka Experience, Spiderman, and Beyoncé.

I really hope the masked torchbearer is the Unknown from the Willy Wonka experience. — Britt Marie Box 🩷💜💙 (@brittmariebox) July 26, 2024

The masked torchbearer is our Spiderverse Spiderman isn’t it — mike breen’s bangs  (@IngridKim) July 26, 2024

IS THE FINAL TORCHBEARER BEYONCÉ???? — kaden🎸 HS4 AT MIDNIGHT (@KADEN_AXLE) July 26, 2024

A few people didn’t even want to know who the torchbearer was (TBH, relatable).

I almost don’t want to know who the masked torchbearer is #OpeningCeremony — Hannah Wilson (@spanner74) July 26, 2024

Some also couldn’t help but note that their appearance looked like a reference to the Assassin’s Creed video game.

not sure why the Olympics has an Assassin’s Creed torchbearer but I dig it pic.twitter.com/UDkFI0Kgy3 — Kelly Knox (@kelly_knox) July 26, 2024

The masked torch bearer got into quite a bit of shenanigans throughout the ceremony, but by the time the torch made it to actually light the Olympic cauldron, it was being carried by renowned international athletes, not the hooded little troublemaker. TBH, after four hours of watching the pomp and circumstance, some viewers were disappointed there wasn’t some big dramatic reveal of who that person was. C’est la vie, I guess!

Wait we aren’t getting the reveal of the Masked Torch bearer?? That was why I was still watching? I am feeling very robbed right now #Olympics — Jazzi 🍉 (@AllThatJazz_i) July 26, 2024

What if the masked torch bearer was the friends we made along the way? #OpeningCeremony — Dom (@DomT93) July 26, 2024

BTW, believe it or not, as that mystery continued throughout the ceremony, *another* masked figure made an appearance during the ceremony, showing up on horseback to deliver the official Olympics flag at the Trocadéro stage. However, this person’s identity was quickly revealed: That was Floriane Issert, a non-commissioned officer for France’s National Gendarmerie, according to CNN.

Apparently, the French have a knack for mystery and drama — and TBH, good for them!