7 Killer Halloween Costume Ideas For Throuples

Halloween is knocking on our doors and it is time to start creating or ordering our costumes before it is too late. This holiday is the perfect time to let your imagination run wild, step outside of your comfort zone, and try something new. And for throuples, the costume possibilities are endless (and to die for)!
Having three people to dress up and attend events with makes Halloween much more fun, creative, and memorable. Whether you’re aiming for something spooky, hilarious, or utterly showstopping, a well-thought-out trio of costumes is bound to turn heads and make your group the star of the Halloween party. From classic pop culture trios to quirky group concepts that will have everyone talking and snapping pictures, the opportunities to show off your throuple pride this Halloween are nothing short of magical.
Not sure where to start? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered with some of the most clever and Insta-worthy costume ideas for you and your partners to rock this spooky season. Whether you’re into nostalgic references or prefer a chic, modern twist, I’ve conjured up a list full of inspiration just for you. So, without further ado, here are eight throuple Halloween costume ideas to slay the season with.
- Tashi, Art, and Patrick from Challengers
-
Did you seriously think I wouldn’t include this one? This throuple costume is so spicy, and so iconic. To do this, have one partner wear the “I Told Ya” shirt, the other in some swanky tennis gear, and the final partner in Tashi Duncan’s signature tennis attire.
- The Powerpuff girls
-
For a playful and nostalgic trio, consider dressing up as the iconic Powerful Girls. One person can be Blossom, the leader, another can be Bubbles, the sweet and innocent one, and the third can be Buttercup, the tough and tomboyish one. This costume is perfect for throuples who love a bit of retro flair and want to channel their inner superheroes.
- Harry, ron, and Hermoine from Harry Potter
-
If you’re going for a truly iconic throuple costume that everyone will recognize, look no further than Harry, Ron, and Hermione from Harry Potter. You could even add a touch of magic to your costumes by carrying wands or wearing Gryffindor robes. This classic trio is a guaranteed hit at any Halloween event.
- The Sanderson sisters from hocus pocus
-
A classic and iconic choice for throuples, the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus offer a fun and spooky option. One person can dress as Winifred, the eldest and most intelligent witch. Another can be Mary, the middle sister, who is known for her love of children and her childlike demeanor. The third person can be Sarah, the youngest sister, who is often seen as the most innocent and naive. Together, you can recreate the Sanderson sisters’ mischievous and chaotic personalities and create a memorable and entertaining Halloween costume.
- Regina, Karen, and Gretchen from Mean Girls
-
Channel your inner plastics with a Mean Girls-inspired throuple costume. There are a ton of iconic looks here, but three classic, all-pink looks are really all you need to sell this costume. (And some attitude, OFC.)
- Alvin and the Chipmunks
-
Easy and cute! All you need for this costume are three hoodies — one blue, one red, and one green — as well as some sick moves, of course.
- Three Blind Mice
-
Another classic costume, the Three Blind Mice! To dress as the three mice, each person can wear a blindfold (or sunglasses) and carry a cane. For a fun twist, you can also have one mouse holding a map while the other two can follow behind them blindly. The costume is both cute and clever, and it’s sure to get a few laughs.