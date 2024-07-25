The Olympic Athletes Are Serving Looks With Their Opening Ceremony ‘Fits

Okay, NGL, the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony outfits are kind of iconic. This year’s games are being held in Paris so of course, the fashion has to be top-tier. Everyone eagerly awaits the opening ceremony, where each country represents their culture with their teams looks. We’re all patriotic when the Olympics come around, put real recognizes real, and people all over the world have shared their love for many of the teams ‘fits. Mongolia’s team has already gone viral for their iconic uniforms. Here are some of the best 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony team looks from the Netherlands to Haiti.

Mongolia In Michel & Amazonka

These Olympic uniforms went viral for a reason. Mongolia’s look, designed by Michel & Amazonka, won the fan-favorite 2024 Summer Olympic Games opening ceremony outfit. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a team look so good. The details are insane, including the bag, the cape, and the vest. I’m obsessed.

The sister duo behind the fashion brand Michel & Amazonka are amazed by the public’s response to their designs. “We are still in a state of shock. Every hour new articles and posts pour in with our names and it is incredible to see how many people loved our design worldwide,” the sisters told Dazed in a July 19 interview. The outfitsperfectly showcases Mongolian culture while being super fashionable. 10/10, no notes.

This is Mongolia’s uniform for the upcoming Olympics. This is what loving your heritage, culture, and history looks like. Amazing job Mongolia! 🇲🇳 pic.twitter.com/lViiLI6Ehc — Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) July 16, 2024

MONGOLIA’S PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS UNIFORM This is so freaking gorgeous. Haute couture !

The details are so dope and insane. 👍🏻👏🏻💯 I feel patriotic even though I’m not Mongolian. pic.twitter.com/OzeysxyrBM — Ree Zha (@ItsReeZha) July 11, 2024

https://www.tiktok.com/@lawrencejohnson/video/7391558487383280938?_t=8oA9j5pL8xP&_r=1

@lawrencejohnson If there was a gold for outfits they got it 🤣 ♬ original sound – Lawrence Johnson

Haiti In Stella Jean

If Mongolia is in the lead for their opening ceremony look, then Haiti is right behind them. Designer Stella Jean collaborated with painter Philippe Dodard —namely his artwork, “Passage”— when designing of the uniforms. You can see the artwork on the skirt and pants of the athletes’ outfits. “I believe that these athletes have already won the most important medal by their very own presence in Paris. The winning category: human sustainability,” the Jeanr wrote on Instagram. Very stylish and put together, we love to see it.

The Netherlands In Denham

TeamNetherlands may be the coolest one there is. They are wearing super chic varsity and denim jackets by Denham. The Dutch dance team are keeping it trendy in tracksuits by The New Originals. The look is cool and comfortable.

“Ever since we’ve started, our mission was to make “performance clothing for creatives,” the brand shared on Instagram. “With this mission in mind, we’re proud to announce that we’re making the uniforms for the Dutch Breaking Team for the Olympic Games 2024 this summer in Paris. We’ve collaborated closely with the dancers to design unique uniforms to suit each of their distinct styles.” I’m so obsessed with these looks.

Team USA In Ralph Lauren

Team USA is in Ralph Lauren once again this year “with the goal of bringing a classic style into the modern era that will shine on the global stage and be remembered for generations to come.” Ralph Lauren is a staple American clothing brand, so this just makes sense. Team USA also got some pretty stylish pieces from Nike, as seen in this gear haul on TikTok from athlete Shane Kreutzer.

I can’t be the only one thinking the team’s navy blue jacket resembles The Warblers uniform from Glee. The show is also an American cult classic, so why not have Team USA match the iconic singing group? People are torn about the uniform’s inclusion of jeans, but what’s more American than a pair of blue jeans? The look is preppy, classic, and completely embodies the Ralph Lauren aesthetic.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games opening ceremony is on July 26, so we’re sure to see more team looks in real time. I love watching sports, but I also love some good fashion, so I’ll be glued to my TV for this epic event.