Meet Stephen Nedoroscik’s Partner, Tess McCracken (AKA, Ms. Pommell Horse)

His name is Stephen, and his job is pommel horse. ICYMI, the glasses-wearing, Rubix Cube-solving Olympian is Gen Z’s new favorite male gymnast — and their Olympic Village crush. But, does Stephen Nedoroscik have a partner? Hate to break it to you, besties, but Mr. Pommel Horse is off the market. And, considering how cool she is, none of us can be mad about it.

If you haven’t been tuned into the 2024 Olympics, Stephen Nedoroscik is a 25-year-old gymnast who specializes in pommel horse — one of the most physically demanding gymnastic events in the sport. Outside of gymnastics, Nedoroscik graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 2020 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He also lives with a condition called strabismus, which means his eyes are misaligned, causing them to often look in different directions. It’s the reason why Nedoroscik wears those super thick glasses, and why he kind of looks like Clark Kent turning into Superman when he takes them off before his event.

After Nedoroscik gained national attention for his bronze medal performance at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, internet users quickly became infatuated with him for his wicked pommel horse skills (seriously, how does one find out that they can, like, do that?) and his charming personality. Oh, and the fact that he’s, like, super good at solving a Rubix Cube. Like, under 10 seconds good.

But the love doesn’t stop at Nedoroscik. Online, new fans of the Olympian are also stanning his partner: former collegiate gymnast Tess McCracken.

Who is Tess McCracken?

Tess McCracken is a fellow alum of Penn State, where she met Nedoroscik about eight years ago. At Penn State, McCracken was also a competitive gymnast, specializing in the uneven bars. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently a biopharmaceutical project manager. OK, women in STEM!

McCracken and Nedoroscik met as gymnasts before their freshman year at Penn State. In his Instagram post about his college graduation, Nedoroscik wrote, “Four years ago I had my entire collegiate experience ahead of me. Little did I know I had already found my favorite part about college. I love you @tess.mccracken and happy four years.” S’cute.

As Nedoroscik has been in the public eye during the 2024 Olympics, McCracken has proven to be a fantastic and supportive partner — and not to mention, hilarious. On Twitter/X, McCracken’s username is @stephens_gf , and she even changed her bio to “Ms. Pommel Horse.” On her feed, McCracken has been reposting all of the hilarious memes, and thirst tweets, about Nedoroscik. We love to see it. Keep the content comin’, Tess. I’m a big fan.