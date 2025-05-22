There’s nothing more powerful than women supporting women, and some fans think that’s exactly what they witnessed when Selena Gomez recently posted a supportive Instagram Story with a mysterious (but uplifting!) message. The intended recipient? Hailey Bieber — at least, that’s what many are theorizing.

On May 21, Selena shared an Instagram post from writer Abbie Wiggins that contained a few sweet words: “You matter. Your voice matters. Your heart matters. You are worth so much more than you know.” Along with the post, she added her own words: “You know who you are and I’m cheering you on.”

OK, first of all: How nice! Second of all: Could this really have been about Hailey? Many think so! First of all, Selena already showed support for Hailey the day before when she liked an Instagram post from Hailey’s beauty brand, rhode, announcing the brand will soon be stocked in Sephora stores. “Not Selena being more supportive towards HB than her own husband,” one user commented on the post, likely referencing Justin Bieber’s bizarre IG post about Hailey’s Vogue cover earlier in the week (which he has since edited).

Considering Justin’s odd IG caption — plus the larger rumors circulating about relationship troubles between Hailey and Justin — fans certainly think Hailey could use the support, especially from someone whose relationship with Justin has also been the subject of scrutiny.

In case you (somehow) missed it, Selena and Justin had a tumultuous, highly public love affair throughout the 2010s, before the two finally called it quits in 2018. Justin married Hailey — who he dated during the years when he was “off” with Selena — soon after. In the years since, fans have speculated on Selena and Hailey’s relationship with one another. At times, it seemed like they were on good terms; other times, they seemed embroiled in petty drama. That said, Selena and Hailey have made multiple attempts over the years to convince fans to chill out about all the beef surrounding the two of them. Now, maybe fans will actually start listening.