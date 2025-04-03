TikTok Thinks Benny Blanco Shaded Justin Bieber With A Video Of White Bread

Unfortunately, we will never escape the endless drama surrounding Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber. From the Jelena vs. Jailey wars to Eyebrow Gate and beyond, the internet is always ready to dissect every cryptic post and subtle move. Now, TikTok is convinced that Benny Blanco has entered the chat, and thrown some shade at Justin Bieber — using a video of white bread. Yes, you read that right. White bread.

On April 1, Blanco posted a TikTok featuring a slice of white bread getting drenched in rain with audio from his new song with Gomez, “How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten,” playing. And just like that, the theories started rolling in. Some fans believe Blanco’s video was him calling Justin Bieber a crybaby, while others pointed out that in Spanish, “bolillo” is a slang term for a white boy — and it literally translates to white bread. So was Blanco calling Bieber out? Her Campus reached out to Blanco and Bieber’s teams for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Then, things took another turn when Bieber potentially added fuel to the fire. On April 2, he reposted a Lord of the Rings clip to his Instagram Story. The scene featured Gollum obsessively gazing at the One Ring, with the caption: “Girls on social media when they get engaged.” Since Gomez announced her engagement to Blanco a few months ago, people wasted no time interpreting Bieber’s post as a shady dig at his ex. Her Campus reached out to Bieber’s team for comment but didn’t hear back by the time of publication. This only intensified speculation that there was an ongoing, unspoken social media battle between Blanco and Bieber.

Of course, this is far from the first time the internet has gone into detective mode over anything remotely related to Gomez or the Biebers. Every move they make somehow becomes a trending topic, sparking heated debates and fan wars in the comments. Fans have taken the drama and broken it down into their own narratives, crafting a back-and-forth battle of who’s throwing the most shade. Some argue Bieber’s post was just a harmless meme, while others are convinced it was an intentional dig at Gomez. Meanwhile, Blanco’s post is being dissected frame by frame, with some TikTok users even theorizing the rain-soaked bread symbolizes Bieber’s tears. Whether it’s reaching or reality, the fans are fully invested in making sense of this tit-for-tat social media war.

But here’s where things get interesting — Bieber’s fans aren’t exactly losing sleep over his social media antics. If anything, they see it as a sign that he’s about to drop new music. They’re speculating that all these cryptic posts could be part of a bigger rollout for his upcoming album.

So, was this all just another chapter in the neverending Selena-Benny-Justin saga, or is it actually a clever PR move? Regardless of the truth, one thing is for sure: The internet will always find a way to connect the dots. Whether or not the white bread theory holds weight, Blanco and Bieber definitely have the timeline talking.