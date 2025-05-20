Hailey Bieber is no stranger to a major fashion moment, but her new Vogue cover just might be her most iconic one yet. The Rhode founder has been dominating the scene in recent years, and this photo shoot and interview continues to build her case as the it girl of celeb couples and chic minimalism. But while fans loved how the cover celebrates Bieber’s moment, her husband had something to say about it — and Justin Bieber’s IG post about Hailey Bieber’s Vogue cover sparked more than a few raised eyebrows.

In an Instagram caption posted alongside photos from Hailey’s Vogue feature, Justin shared a surprisingly vulnerable story from earlier in their relationship. “This reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight,” he wrote. “I told hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes I know, so mean.” He went on to explain that he felt disrespected at the time and acted out of a need to “get even.” Now, he says, he realizes how that mindset only delayed the connection he was truly seeking. “So baby u already know,” he added, “but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.”

Though the post ended in an apology, many fans couldn’t help but cringe at the timing and tone. Rather than letting Hailey have her moment, Justin’s caption brought the focus back onto himself — something that, for better or worse, feels like a bit of a pattern in their relationship.

Among fans, this caption seemed to hit a nerve. “This caption is not it… but congrats to @haileybieber,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “There are a thousand other ways u could’ve congratulated her on her Vogue cover 😭😭😭.” One user went even further, writing, “Take this down! You oughta be ashamed embarrassing this lady, the whole mother of your child like this smh.” And perhaps the most succinct critique of all? “Diaries are a greattt thing.”

That said, not everyone saw an issue. A few fans defended the singer, with one writing, “Justin being honestly, is his a social media, respect. ✊”

But it’s possible Justin regretted his caption, because as of 4:30 p.m. EST on May 20, the caption had been changed, instead showing a series of emojis: 🤷🫵🏻🫶🏼🥹, which some fans applauded, while others called him out for making the change. A no-win situation if I ever saw one!

So, was Justin just trying to be real, or did he unintentionally overshadow Hailey’s big moment? Either way, one thing’s for sure: When it comes to the Biebers, the internet is always watching — and commenting.