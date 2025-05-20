Hailey Bieber has no time for those rumors that she and Justin Bieber are divorcing. In her cover story for Vogue‘s summer 2025 issue, Bieber opened up about the constant barrage of false stories surrounding her and Justin that are constantly hitting the internet. “There’s a new headline every two days that makes no sense,” she said. As for the rumors she and Justin are experiencing marital issues, “Going on the internet every day and people being like, They’re getting divorced and They’re this and They’re not happy: It is such a mindf*ck,” she said. “I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live.” Most of what’s written about her? “It’s not real,” Bieber told the publication.

For years on end, the Biebers have been at the center of rumors about their relationship’s demise — everything from Justin “cheating” on Hailey with Sexyy Red to Hailey concocting a years-long plan to entrap Justin in marriage. “I thought seven years in it would’ve [died down] already, and it hasn’t. You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no,” Hailey told Vogue. “So I guess these b*tches are going to be mad.”

Over the last few months, Hailey said she’s used an Ariana Grande quote as her mantra when it comes to stories about her in the media. Back in December 2024, during her Wicked press run, Grande’s weight became a topic of discussion. When Grande was asked about people criticizing her appearance, she said, “I do know what the pressure of that noise feels like. It’s been a resident in my life since I was 17. I just don’t invite it in anymore. I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on. I have so much love. It’s not invited, so I don’t leave space for it anymore.” Bieber said she uses that quote in her own life. “It was so true to me when she said that,” Hailey told Vogue. “I am in a space where I just don’t accept it. I don’t allow it anymore. We don’t have to allow those things into our space if we don’t want to.”

And despite what people online have to say, Justin is Hailey’s No. 1 supporter. He told Vogue, “I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey.” And when it came to growing their family from two to three (baby Jack Blues Bieber was born in August 2024), Justin said, “I’m walking in the days I always dreamed of.” Sounds like everyone needs to give these two a rest.