I’ll just ask, since I’m pretty sure a lot of people are wondering: WTF is going on with the Biebers? On March 29 and 30, Justin Bieber shared a ton of posts on Instagram and his IG Stories, many of which had fans concerned for his well-being. He even deactivated his IG account for a few minutes before reactivating it. Bieber also posted an Instagram Story featuring a close-up photo of Hailey Bieber with Sade’s song “Jezebel” playing. In the midst of the singer’s social media activity, fans quickly noticed that Hailey unfollowed him on the platform. But why? Her Campus reached out to Justin Bieber’s teams for comment about her unfollowing him on Instagram, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On March 31, Hailey’s team responded to Her Campus’s request for comment, saying, “No official comment but this is a Meta glitch. He deactivated and then reactivated his account and it threw the cache system into a glitch.”

After seeing that Hailey no longer followed Justin on IG, some fans believed it might have been a glitch, as they were convinced the singer’s Instagram could have just been experiencing a delay since reactivating it. The good news (?) is that Justin still follows Hailey on IG.

The rhode founder’s move comes a few months after Justin briefly unfollowed her. However, he quickly set the record straight on his IG Story. “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” he wrote in a now-deleted post. “Sh*t is getting suss out here.”

Could the same thing have happened to Hailey’s account? It’s hard to say. But from her commenting a heart eyes emoji on his March 30 Instagram post, I think it’s safe to say their marriage is just fine.

A source even shut down speculation of marital troubles while speaking with PEOPLE on March 21. “Things are fine,” the insider said. “Hailey’s working, and Justin’s creating music.”

The insider added, “They are just doing their thing. They are not concerned what people think. They love being parents. They have a great marriage, too.”

That same day, the “Baby” singer also shut down rumors about his relationship with Hailey. Justin shared a screenshot on his Instagram Story of the rhode founder’s 2019 Instagram post that read, “The truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle. I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry. I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough. Every single day is a confidence battle for me.” He emphasized her message by captioning the post, “Still relevant boo.”

A few days later, on March 27, Justin shared photos of Hailey in an all-black outfit standing outside a studio. He even included a snap of Hailey showing off her wedding ring while she held up her middle finger.