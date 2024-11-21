5 Winter Wellness Tips To Prioritize This Season

With a change in weather comes a change in routine. As the air grows colder, the days get shorter, and the sky gets just a little more grey, it’s important to shift your wellness rituals to what will benefit you the most during this time of year. And, with that, it might be time to introduce a few new winter wellness tips. (Anyone else looking to start their winter arc too?)
Simply put, wintertime can be tough. From dealing with holiday stress, to battling seasonal depression, to feeling the weight of the winter blues, taking care of your personal wellness can feel like the last thing on your to-do list. I get it. But, sometimes, taking small steps to prioritize your overall wellness can go a long way. And, for the most part, they can be pretty easy to incorporate into your life, too. (It is important to note that, if you feel overwhelmed or troubled during the wintertime, you should reach out to a mental health professional and seek support from friends, family, and loved ones.)
Prioritizing your wellness doesn’t have to be intimidating — in fact, it can be pretty attainable thanks to TikTok. As we shift into the colder weather, and begin our trek into the wintertime, here are five winter wellness tips to introduce into your daily routine. Whether you try all of them, or just one, remember that taking the first step is always the hardest part. Put yourself first, because you deserve it!
- Stay active
-
It sucks to work out in the cold weather — but cozy cardio exists for a reason, and it’s an amazing way to incorporate movement during the winter months. Movement and activity don’t have to be intense, though: Finding the time to move your body every day, whether that’s stretching when you wake up or going for a quick treadmill strut, can do wonders for your physical and mental wellness.
- Stock the medicine cabinet
-
Cold and flu season is looming, which is stressful enough already. And we all know that there’s truly nothing worse than getting sick and being unprepared with an empty medicine cabinet. So, consider this the perfect time to stock up on all of the health and immunity essentials you need when you’re sick. Having things like migraine relief medication ($5), elderberry and zinc gummies ($14), and cold and flu medicine ($10) on hand can reduce the mental strain of having to run out for ailments — especially when you’re ill. And, if you’re traveling, you can grab an essentials kit that has all of the wellness essentials you need in bed or on the road.
- Get your daily dose of sunlight
-
The sun just ain’t shining like it used to. However, getting adequate sunlight is extremely important to your mental health. And while taking a walk is, usually, a great way to soak up the sun in the winter, the cold weather can definitely be a deterrent to going outside. Instead, you can invest in a SAD light therapy lamp so you get your 10,000 lux of light from the comfort of your bedroom.
- Prioritize your skin care routine
-
Dry skin, begone. The wintertime is the perfect season to really hone in on nourishing and moisturizing your skin. And, believe it or not, prioritizing your skin care routine can actually help your mental health — especially during the winter. According to Her Campus’s 2024 Mental Health Survey, 61% of respondents said that their skin care routine played a positive role in their mental health.
- reflect, meditate, and breathe
-
Above all else, winter can be a great time to slow down, relax, and reflect on yourself. During the colder months, find time in your day to journal or meditate. Whether it’s 10 minutes in the morning, or an hour before you head to bed, winding down with some self-reflection is immensely important to your mental health and overall wellness.
Winter’s got nothing on you!