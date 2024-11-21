Breathwork Has Some Pretty Great Benefits, But How Does It Work?

Let’s kick this off a little differently. Close your eyes for a second and take a deep breath with me. In through your nose for three seconds (one Mississippi, two Mississippi, three Mississippi), and then out through your mouth for three. Feel that? Find your center — in and out. We breathe constantly without even realizing it, but breathwork is all about turning that automatic function into something more intentional — something that can shift your entire mindset.

With juggling all of those final assignments, holiday social events, and more, it can really be difficult to find a moment to breathe. The stress is real, but incorporating breathwork into your routine can offer a refreshing way to regain control and reset. You might think of breathing as something simple and automatic, but in truth, the way we breathe can have a huge impact on how we feel.

Whether you’re dealing with pre-exam anxiety, trying to wind down after a busy day, or just looking to improve your overall well-being, breathwork can be a game-changer. So, let’s breathe in and explore how this simple practice can make a world of difference for you. I spoke with Jessi Gholami, a licensed PCIT therapist and clinical social worker, to dive deep into the power of breathwork. It’s more than just relaxation — breathwork can help reduce stress, improve focus, and even boost your mood.

Breathwork is different than, well, breathing.

While regular breathing is something we all do naturally, breathwork is about using specific patterns and rhythms to create a desired effect on the body and mind. “It’s different from regular breathing because you’re guiding the breath in specific patterns to get certain effects, like calming your mind or helping your body relax,” Gholami tells Her Campus. “Regular breathing happens automatically and unconsciously, but breathwork requires you to be intentional. You actively control the inhale, exhale, and pauses in between to guide your body’s responses.”

There are tons of different types of Breathwork.

For those just starting out, several techniques are easy to try. “Diaphragmatic breathing is where you breathe deeply into your belly, not your chest, to bring more oxygen in and trigger your body’s relaxation response,” Gholami says. “Box breathing is another. You breathe in for four counts, hold for four, exhale for four, and then pause for four. Some people also like the 4-7-8 technique, where you inhale for four counts, hold for seven, and exhale for eight.” These rhythmic approaches are calming and help ground you quickly. They’re easy to learn, can be done anywhere, and are ideal for managing stress — especially during busy college moments.

Breathwork can help with stress, anxiety, and focus.

While breathwork benefits everyone, college females might particularly appreciate the sense of empowerment and emotional regulation it can provide. “With so much going on, it’s easy to feel scattered or anxious, and for students who are neurodivergent or prone to anxiety, it’s especially important to have tools like this on hand,” says Gholami. “Breathwork is accessible anywhere, whether it’s before a test, during a study break, or even on the way to a class. Just a few deep breaths can make a huge difference in how grounded you feel.”

Integrating breathwork into your schedule is totally doable.

You don’t need a lot of time to notice a difference. According to Gholami, “Even three to five minutes a day is enough to feel the benefits.” Try adding a few minutes in the morning to start your day feeling calm, or use it at night to help you wind down after a long day. “You don’t need any equipment or specific setting, which makes it totally flexible,” she continues. “The practice itself becomes part of the day rather than something you need to make extra time for.”

There are some helpful apps and tools designed to guide and enhance breathwork, relaxation, and mental wellness. “Breathe2Relax and Breathwrk both guide you through different exercises for stress relief and focus,” says Gholami. “Insight Timer also has some good breathwork sessions that are free, making it easier for students to add this into their daily routines. For students with ADHD, Focus Bear is a popular productivity app that also features breathwork.”

Breathwork is a simple yet powerful tool to help you manage stress, stay focused, and find moments of calm, even during your busiest days. Whether you’re in between classes, studying, or winding down at night, you can practice it anywhere, anytime.