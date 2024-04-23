This Is Your Sign To Bring Some Self-Care To Your Finals Study Breaks

As the school year ends and finals are coming around the corner, self-care amongst students has become a forgotten thought. Many students are too busy learning and memorizing different kinds of information for different classes to focus on themselves. As a graduating senior, I’m no stranger to spending hours in my college’s library, cramming information and not knowing (or caring) when I had my last meal. Luckily, there are a ton of quick self-care activities to help you take a break during finals season.

Between hours of studying and late-night cram sessions with friends, it is crucial for students to prioritize self-care to support their well-being and achieve academic success. Taking short, rejuvenating breaks can help boost your focus, reduce stress, and charge your energy levels in a way caffeine can’t. And, doing some self-care during these breaks can greatly benefit your studying — even if it’s just for a few minutes. From journaling to ten-minute exercises, I have found that embracing these self-care strategies can enhance your study experience and allow you to approach finals with a new mindset. So, here are seven quick self-care activities to implement into your study breaks. Study hard, but remember to rest, too!

Stretch and breathe. This activity is helpful if you have been sitting for a long time and your body is in need of some quick TLC. You can do this in your study space or outside in the sun. For this activity, you will simply need to stand up and stretch your entire body. You can do a few stretches that you know by heart or watch a guided YouTube video. Stretching helps relieve tension, increase circulation, and relieve muscle stiffness. Combined with deep breathing, this self-care activity can help calm your mind and relax your body. Spend some time in the sun. Who would’ve guessed that the sun can help you get through finals? Not only can sunlight give you Vitamin D and stronger bones, but it can also increase your mood and energy. During study breaks, I like to go outside and sit or walk around in the sun, allowing it to hit my skin. Doing this has helped me get back into studying with a calm and relaxed mind. You can spend ten minutes out in the sun or move your study session outside, just remember to put on some sunscreen beforehand. Drink water, not caffeine. Studying can be exhausting and caffeine may be the first thing you reach for when your eyes start to feel heavy, but don’t do that just yet. If you have already had caffeine before, getting another cup of coffee or another energy drink may not be as beneficial as you think: Caffeine can make you dehydrated if you drink too much of it. I would suggest drinking a glass of water or herbal tea before getting more caffeine. Proper hydration is crucial for cognitive function and overall health. If you want to spice your water up a bit, I suggest adding lemon and cucumber to give it a bit of flavor. Fuel your brain and body. Food is crucial during finals as it keeps your body and mind moving. Not only is eating important, but the items you choose are important as well. Yes, a quick treat from Panera or Starbucks is convenient, but would it keep your body and mind going? I would suggest choosing meals or snacks that include fruits, dairy, or nuts. These items can fuel your brain and keep it going throughout your study session. Surgery or processed foods can lead to energy crashes and make you sleepy. @studocu Eat this before your big exam! #studentproblems #schoolproblems #studentlife #learnontiktok #studyhacks #education ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim Write it out. While studying, a lot of things could be going through your mind. It could be distracting and could disturb your study session. You can use a journal, Notes app, or even a sticky note to write down your thoughts, feelings, or anything that is lingering in your mind. I found journaling to be therapeutic and help me process my emotions and gain clarity on the things that are going through my mind. You can also use this to jot down ideas from your study session that you can use after your break. Have a laugh. Most students use their study breaks to catch up on what’s going on with friends, check social media platforms, or play video games. During this time on your phone, you can watch funny videos or read funny memes to lighten your mood and relax. Laughing is a natural stress reliever and has great short-term benefits. I found that laughing before studying helps me feel less tense and makes me more engaged while studying. Laughter is truly the best medicine when you’re stressed or overwhelmed. Practice self-compassion. Finals can be an extremely stressful time, but it isn’t the end of the world. No matter how badly you want to do well on finals and how long you think you can study for, you must remember you are human, and you have limits like everyone else. There may be exams you fail or exams you believe you could have received a higher grade on, but don’t beat yourself up over them. Exams are not a reflection of you as a student or how you receive and process information. You cannot be defined by the exams you take, only you can do that.

As you navigate the challenges of finals week, remember to take care of yourself. Self-care is not a luxury, but a necessity for you to keep going throughout this tiresome week. Incorporating these quick self-care activities into your study breaks can make a huge difference in how you feel physically mentally and emotionally about yourself and your exams. By prioritizing your well-being and giving yourself breaks to recharge, you will be better prepared to tackle your exams with confidence, clarity, and focus.