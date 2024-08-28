5 Mental Health & Wellness Apps To Keep Yourself On Track This School Year

It’s almost that time of the year again: pulling all-nighters, studying for hours, and turning in those discussion board posts minutes before the deadline. College students face a lot of overwhelming pressure at times, as there are a whole lot of responsibilities that come with being a young adult, especially when it comes to where their future career lies. And that’s where mental health and wellness apps come in.
With a new school year rolling in, the inevitable spike in stress levels is sure to come, and just thinking about all the work I’ll have to do is already giving me some major dread and anxiety. And I’m not alone: According to the American College Health Association’s (ACHA) Spring 2023 National survey of over 55,000 undergraduates, it was revealed that about 76% of students were experiencing moderate to severe psychological distress. Many students have trouble regulating their anxiety levels when faced with so many academic and life challenges, and some struggle with mental health crises in addition to such issues: Her Campus’s 2024 Mental Health survey of 580 participants found that the most common mental health conditions reported by the Gen Zers are anxiety (83%), depression (56%), ADD/ADHD (30%) and eating disorders (22%).
Coping with these stresses can be difficult since students already have a lot on their plates; students don’t often have the time to seek out help, and others simply are hesitant to reach out to discuss their struggles. Dealing with mental health issues can be tumultuous, but there are ways to alleviate some of that stress through mental health and wellness apps.
Easily accessible and convenient, wellness apps can change the game when it comes to managing anxiety, and for those of you who are interested in exploring what tech has to offer, I’ve gathered a short list of wellness apps that are sure to help you cope with the stresses of college life.
- Calm
-
Popular and educational, Calm is a great app for meditation, sleep stories, and relaxation techniques to ease all that tension stored in your body. In addition to aiding with your sleep, you can also design the app so it fits your specific needs; you can use it to reduce stress and anxiety, improve focus, or learn about self-improvement through music, soundscapes, video lessons, and movement practices.
To celebrate back-to-school season, Calm is happy to offer 40% off an annual subscription through this link, available until October 31.
- Headspace
-
Similar to Calm, Headspace offers the best wellness techniques that are bound to settle your nerves. Through evidence-based meditation and mindfulness techniques, mental health coaching, therapy, and psychiatry, Headspace was able to create a useful tool to serve as a life-long mental health guide. There’s so much to experience on the app, as there are meditation, sleep, mindfulness, and mental health practices all wrapped into one. To top it off, Headspace also includes articles and resources that you can check out as well!
- ROOTD
-
Featured in big magazines like Cosmopolitan, Healthline, and Women’s Health, Rootd can help students manage and cope with panic attacks; it can do so either head-on or by assisting users to find comfort as quickly as possible. Additionally, Rootd also offers short and long-term lessons that help people learn to manage their anxiety and live panic-attack-free.
“I suffer from GAD (General anxiety disorder) severely,” one user wrote. “When I came across this app, I could cry. It helped so much. It says exactly what someone having a panic attack needs to hear, backed up with facts.”
If you’re struggling with panic attacks and high levels of anxiety, then downloading Rootd might be the saving grace you’re looking for.
- MindDoc
-
Focusing on identifying your negative thoughts, detecting patterns, and gaining insight before taking action about your mental health is the process that MindDoc lives by—whether you’re tracking your mood levels in real time for a therapist or exploring the wealth of courses they have, this app will ensure that you take self-care seriously.
Additionally, not only will it offer daily check-in questions, but the app itself can be tailored to suit your needs, as it also offers personalized feedback. If you want something that can adapt with you and act as a mental health companion, then downloading the app sounds like a great choice.
- Moodmission
-
Designed to help you overcome feelings of depression and anxiety, MoodMission can be life-changing. When you enter the mood you’re feeling, the app tailors a list of five simple and effective missions to improve your low mood.
Backed by research and incredibly useful, MoodMission was also named the Best App For Depression in 2017 by Healthline, and the app’s origins are quite compelling as well.
To fund the development of MoodMission, the creators launched a crowdfunding campaign on Pozible back in 2015. With the help of 207 pledgers, MoodMission was able to reach its target goal, and since then, the creators have been working alongside Spark Digital to constantly build and improve the app.
Overall, any of these options are bound to assist you and ease your anxiety levels during this school year. While the work toward wellness isn’t easy, the guidance that these apps provide can lighten the load and serve as a responsible mental health guide.