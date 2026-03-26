Fiber is having a moment — and yes, your algorithm is probably in on it. On TikTok (along with other “-maxxing” trends), “fibermaxxing” has entered the chat, with creators loading up their plates (and smoothies, and oats, and everything else) in the name of better gut health. But what is fibermaxxing? It’s not exactly a brand-new concept, as nutritionists have been hyping fiber forever, but the rebrand now is absolutely doing numbers. Suddenly, psyllium husk is trending, chia seeds are basically influencers, and everyone’s talking about hitting their daily grams like it’s a fitness PR.

The appeal is pretty straightforward: more fiber can mean better digestion, steadier energy, and feeling full longer — aka fewer snack spirals. Both registered dietitian Dr. Kezia Joy and heart surgeon Dr. Philip Ovadia generally agree that most people aren’t getting enough fiber to begin with, so the trend could be a step in the right direction. Fiber also plays a bigger role than people realize, supporting everything from heart health to blood sugar regulation.

But like most things that blow up online, fibermaxxing can get a little… intense. There’s a fine line between being health-conscious and turning every meal into a fiber Olympics event. Your gut will definitely let you know which side you’re on. Still, the trend is getting people to actually care about something most of us ignored for years, which is kind of a win. Because while fiber might not be the flashiest nutrient, it does keep things moving literally and culturally.

What does fiber actually do?

Fiber is important, and this trend brings it to the forefront. “Fibermaxxing is an increasingly popular trend of increasing one’s daily fiber consumption through the inclusion of additional ingredients such as whole grains, legumes, seeds, fruits, and vegetables into each meal,” Joy says. “As seen in meals such as loaded oats, many high-fiber combinations of snacks have been posted to social media sites.” So, fiber helps keep digestion running smoothly, slows down how quickly your body absorbs sugar (which means fewer energy crashes), and can even help lower cholesterol over time.

There are two main types — soluble and insoluble — and together they keep things balanced, from your blood sugar to your bathroom schedule.

It also plays a bigger role in fullness than people realize. Meals with enough fiber tend to stick with you longer, which is why you’re not immediately raiding the pantry an hour later. It’s not magic, but it could make eating feel a lot more stable. “The fibermaxxing trend reflects a valid instinct: people want to support their gut health,” Ovadia tells Her Campus.

Does fiber really help gut health?

Fiber feeds the “good” bacteria in your gut, helping them grow and do their thing. “The right fiber, properly prepared, can be powerful,” Ovaria adds. “Sprouted grains, fermented vegetables, and well-prepared legumes deliver fiber alongside prebiotics, enzymes, and reduced anti-nutrient loads. If the fiber has been extracted from its original food matrix, it’s lost the context that makes it functional.”

Over time, that can support digestion, reduce inflammation, and even impact things like mood and immunity. “Most people have experienced that eating more fiber has a positive effect on their body (digestive health, glucose metabolism, fullness) and improves overall well-being,” Joy says. “Even for those who were once consuming very little fiber, an increase of just a few grams per day will show improvements in how they feel (energy levels, digestion).”

@wcconews The produce section at grocery stores is packed with nutrient-dense foods. Certain fruits and vegetables, in particular, are packed with fiber, and a new diet trend has people fibermaxxing out on it. So how much fiber do you need in a day? A Life Time @Life Time nutritionist breaks it down. ♬ original sound – WCCO | CBS News Minnesota

However, the key phrase here is over time. “Consumers are looking for simple methods to help control hunger and manage their weight,” explains Joy. “For many, the appeal stems from the fact that ‘fibermaxxing’ can be easily integrated into one’s diet at an affordable cost while maintaining consistency with long-term sustainable eating patterns.” Gut health isn’t something you fix overnight with one chia pudding. Consistency matters way more than loading up on fiber for a few days straight. Think of it less like a quick cleanse and more like building a routine your gut can actually keep up with.

Can you overdo fiber?

Absolutely. According to Ovadia, “Fiber behaves unlike any other carbohydrate. It feeds beneficial gut bacteria and produces short-chain fatty acids that repair the gut lining. But maximizing intake without considering source, preparation, or gut status can do more harm than good.” Suddenly doubling or tripling your fiber intake (especially with supplements) can lead to bloating, gas, and feeling generally uncomfortable.

Most experts say it’s not just about how much fiber you eat, but how fast you increase it. “When we consume too much fiber at one time, or too rapidly, our bodies may react by causing us to experience bloating, gas, or other forms of digestive discomfort,” Joy notes. “To avoid these negative side effects, you should gradually introduce fiber into your diet while drinking plenty of water, eating foods high in fiber, and focusing on whole food items.”

So, if you’re going from zero to full fiber influencer overnight, your body will notice. The sweet spot is gradually adding more, paying attention to how you feel, and remembering that more isn’t always better. “Fiber is optional, not essential, for everyone,” Ovaria adds.

Fibermaxxing might be a little extra and maybe a bit gassy, but that’s not the point. A little extra fiber, done thoughtfully, can go a long way, and your gut (and future self) will thank you for it.