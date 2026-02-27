5 Ways To Make Your Dining Hall Meals More Nutritious, From 2 Experts

If you’re in college, chances are you have visited the dining hall. Dining hall meals can be completely unpredictable based on the day or even the time you come in to eat. Some days, you’re staring at endless trays of fried foods and sugary drinks, wondering how you can get anything with nutritional value. But here’s the thing: eating well in college dining halls doesn’t have to be complicated or boring. In fact, there are easy, realistic ways college students can make their meals more nutritious without sacrificing convenience, affordability, or even cultural preferences.

One of the biggest myths about dining hall nutrition is that you have to give up the foods you love to get more nutrients in your diet. I’ve learned that small swaps, smart portions, and pairing the right foods together can make a huge difference.

Protein-packed, fiber-rich foods like beans, lentils, and chickpeas are perfect for students. “[These foods] are plant-forward, protein-rich, affordable, and part of many cultural staples, including Mediterranean, Hispanic, Indian, African American, and Latino cuisines,” says Dr. Joan Salge Blake, EdD, RDN, LDN, FAND, nutrition professor at Boston University. “They’re rich in potassium and fiber, nutrients that many young adults fall short on.”

Another common mistake? Skipping meals or loading up on fried foods when you’re “too busy” or stressed. Heba Abdelnabi, MS, RD, CDN, CDCES, an ambulatory dietitian at Northwell Health Physician Partners, recommends filling half your plate with fruits and veggies, adding a protein source like eggs, beans, or grilled chicken, and including whole grains whenever possible. These small, mindful choices balance energy, keep you full, and still let you enjoy your favorite dishes.