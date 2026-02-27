5 Ways To Make Your Dining Hall Meals More Nutritious, From 2 Experts

If you’re in college, chances are you have visited the dining hall. Dining hall meals can be completely unpredictable based on the day or even the time you come in to eat. Some days, you’re staring at endless trays of fried foods and sugary drinks, wondering how you can get anything with nutritional value. But here’s the thing: eating well in college dining halls doesn’t have to be complicated or boring. In fact, there are easy, realistic ways college students can make their meals more nutritious without sacrificing convenience, affordability, or even cultural preferences.
One of the biggest myths about dining hall nutrition is that you have to give up the foods you love to get more nutrients in your diet. I’ve learned that small swaps, smart portions, and pairing the right foods together can make a huge difference.
Protein-packed, fiber-rich foods like beans, lentils, and chickpeas are perfect for students. “[These foods] are plant-forward, protein-rich, affordable, and part of many cultural staples, including Mediterranean, Hispanic, Indian, African American, and Latino cuisines,” says Dr. Joan Salge Blake, EdD, RDN, LDN, FAND, nutrition professor at Boston University. “They’re rich in potassium and fiber, nutrients that many young adults fall short on.”
Another common mistake? Skipping meals or loading up on fried foods when you’re “too busy” or stressed. Heba Abdelnabi, MS, RD, CDN, CDCES, an ambulatory dietitian at Northwell Health Physician Partners, recommends filling half your plate with fruits and veggies, adding a protein source like eggs, beans, or grilled chicken, and including whole grains whenever possible. These small, mindful choices balance energy, keep you full, and still let you enjoy your favorite dishes.
- Fill half of your plate with fruits and veggies.
-
Let’s start with a food group that is known to be good for you: fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables provide the body with fiber, vitamins, and minerals while keeping your meal colorful and filling. At the dining hall, you may see cooked veggies, or you can find a salad bar for some leafy greens or seasonal fruit — so, Abdelnabi recommends filling half of your plate with some of your favorites.
- Add a protein and fiber to every meal.
-
Protein and fiber help you feel full and stabilize your energy. Beans, lentils, chickpeas, eggs, yogurt, and grilled chicken are great picks. Dining hall food can be limited; however, that doesn’t mean you can’t add something nutritious to supplement. Remember, you don’t need to restrict the food you may love, like pizza or fries; you can simply add on nutrient-dense foods. Dr. Blake suggests topping pizza with beans or stirring lentils into soups to “increase your fiber and protein” — small tweaks that pack a nutritional punch.
- Make smart swaps, not drastic ones.
-
Making small, strategic swaps can transform your meals without feeling like a restrictive diet. Start by looking at the foods you already enjoy, then think about ways to add nutrition without giving up flavor. For example, plain Greek yogurt topped with fruit and nuts is a satisfying alternative to ice cream, giving you protein and fiber while still hitting that sweet craving.
Drinks are another easy place to make changes: swapping soda or juice for water or unsweetened sparkling water reduces added sugars and helps keep you hydrated throughout the day.
Sandwiches are another opportunity, and honestly are so customizable. Using hummus instead of mayonnaise adds flavor, plant-based protein, and fiber, all without altering the essence of your meal. Even simple tweaks like adding beans to pasta or tossing lentils into soups can subtly increase your protein and fiber intake, making your plate more balanced and filling. The key is to focus on small, realistic changes that fit seamlessly into your routine, so healthier choices feel natural rather than restrictive.
- Prioritize balance.
-
Eating well doesn’t mean giving up the cultural foods that make you feel at home or connected to your traditions. One of the best ways to make dining hall meals more nutritious is to enhance your favorite dishes with vegetables, whole grains, and pulses, while still keeping the flavors and ingredients that are meaningful to you.
If you’re enjoying a burrito, add extra beans, peppers, or lettuce to increase fiber and protein without changing the essence of the dish. If you love Indian cuisine, pair rice or naan with lentils or chickpeas to add protein and keep the meal balanced. Abdelnabi emphasizes, “Pairing carbs with protein and fiber makes a big difference while still enjoying cultural and personal favorites.”
The beauty of this approach is that it celebrates your cultural heritage while supporting your health goals. Instead of feeling like you’re making a compromise, you’re simply making small adjustments that enhance the nutrition of your meals. Adding vegetables to stir-fries, topping pasta with beans, or including a side of roasted plantains with Latin dishes are all easy ways to make your plate more balanced without losing the flavors and comfort of the foods you grew up with. Over time, these tweaks help you maintain steady energy, nourish your body, and embrace your culture at every meal.
- Avoid skipping meals, and plan ahead.
-
Skipping meals might seem like a time-saver, especially when you’re juggling classes, work, and extracurriculars, but it often backfires. When you go too long without eating, your energy drops, your focus suffers, and you’re more likely to reach for fried, sugary, or heavily processed foods just to get a quick boost. Even small gaps in your day can disrupt your mood and concentration, making it harder to stay productive.
A simple way to avoid this is to plan for balanced, convenient meals or snacks. If you know you have back-to-back classes, grab a piece of fruit, a handful of nuts, or a yogurt parfait from the dining hall to keep your energy steady.
Incorporating culturally familiar snacks like roasted chickpeas, a small serving of hummus with veggies, or a mini portion of rice and lentils can also keep you nourished while staying connected to your traditions. By eating regularly, you maintain energy and focus, but also prevent overeating later in the day.
Ultimately, skipping meals doesn’t have to be part of college life. With a little planning and mindful choices, you can keep your body fueled, honor your cultural food preferences, and avoid those midday crashes that make fast, less-nutritious options tempting.