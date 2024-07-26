You May Know About Aura Points, But Are You *Auramaxxing*?

Congratulations, you figured out how to level up your aura points. Maybe you put together a fire outfit our came up with the perfect comeback for the mean barista at your local café. That’s all well and good, but let me ask you this: Are you auramaxxing?

Let’s back up a sec: In case you aren’t aware the concept of aura points is a trend on TikTok that’s basically referring to how cool you are. You can gain or lose aura points depending on a trait you exhibit or an action you take. Can you speak another language? You just gained 10,000 aura points. But if you tripped in front of your crush, take away 5,000. Yes, it’s all arbitrary and more or less made up (although the concept of auras is something that’s been around for literal centuries), but it’s fun!

But I’m starting to wonder if the TikTok teens are taking it too far, because now there’s auramaxxing, the new term that’s been floating around social media — particularly among guys in their teens and 20s — in connection to this concept of aura points. The goal of auramaxxing is to have the best personal aura possible — or, in more relatable terms, auramaxxing is essentially becoming the best version of yourself, which is actually something I can totally get behind.

While the name is silly, auramaxxing really just means taking care of yourself and presenting yourself in the best possible way to others. Having a good aura, in a sense, improves your quality of life and helps maintain the best relationships with others who also have good auras. It’s sort of like the law of attraction, where you attract what you emulate. In order to bring more positivity or success into your life, you need to incorporate positive habits and mindsets. With the inconsistent point system and ability to increase or decrease your own aura in literally everyday situations, there is no specific limit to auramaxxing, so it’s more just a concept rather than something you can achieve.

One content creator who highlights this concept is TikToker Frankie Meki, who documents his aura journey and the ways to increase and decrease his aura to his 250,000 followers. He also shares videos about “heightmaxxing” (ways to grow taller) and “looksmaxxing” (which refers to more of improving your physical attractiveness).

Whether you’re into the idea of auramaxxing or not, most people will probably agree that wanting to improve yourself — in a healthy way full of self-love — isn’t really a bad thing. As long as you stay true to who you are, the right people (with “good auras”) will follow.