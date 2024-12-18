10 Wellness New Year’s Resolutions You’ll Actually Want To Stick To

The new year is almost here, so it’s time to pick our New Year’s resolutions. I don’t know about you, but New Year’s resolutions often feel like a list of unrealistic goals that tend to fizzle out by February. This year, though, is the time to focus on picking reasonable and focused resolutions that you’ll actually want to stick to — because the basic wellness New Year’s resolution ideas like “work out more” or “eat healthier” just aren’t cutting it.

ICYMI, 2025 is the time to focus on ourselves and be the best version of ourselves that we can be, and what better way to do this than by setting personalized goals that we’ll actually want to stick to? Whether it’s prioritizing self-care, exploring fun new hobbies, or improving your daily routine, creating resolutions that align with your passions and lifestyle honestly makes sticking to them so much easier.

Struggling to figure out what your resolution for the new year should be and have absolutely no idea where to start? Don’t worry, half the population is in your shoes, giving up and sticking with the same old “Travel more” resolution that never ends up going anywhere. This is exactly why I made a list of 10 wellness New Year’s resolution ideas that you’ll actually want to stick to this upcoming year.

Stay consistent with your skincare routine. OK, maybe this is just a me thing, but I’m never able to stay consistent with my skincare routine. Whether it’s being lazy after a long night out or finding myself in a rush in the morning, I can’t remember the last time I actually stayed consistent with my skincare routine. This upcoming year is our time to prioritize our skin’s health and work towards that coveted glass skin! Journal for five minutes every night. Honestly, setting specific goals is the best way to actually make them happen. Journaling can be such a great way to unload after a long day and with the right journal prompts, it’s actually fun! Start small with just five minutes a night before working up to journaling for longer, and write whatever comes to mind. Stop buying products you don’t actually need. We’ve all fallen victim to buying those useless products on Amazon and TikTok Shop that we don’t need and only buy because we see other influencers swearing by them. This upcoming year, we’re leaving overconsumption behind, because why let our bank accounts suffer when we can buy sustainable products that we’ll actually use long-term? Go on a morning walk once a week. Maybe this seems tedious, but it’s so worth it! Breathing in fresh air and getting some subtle exercise in is the best way to start your day IMO. This goal can be monitored throughout the year, starting off at once a week before bringing it to every other morning and before you know it, going on a walk will be your fave way to start your mornings! Read a book a month. I know we’ve all started off our new year with our resolution being “Find a new hobby,” only to get bored and swap it for endless Netflix marathons instead. Don’t get me wrong; I absolutely love reading — I just never find myself reaching for a book in my free time. With a reasonable goal like this, reading will soon come naturally; all it takes is to find your fave author (mine is Jodi Picoult!) and books that actually interest you. BRB, gonna go browse Barnes & Noble’s ‘Young Adult’ section. Prioritize consistent sleep. TBH, I always spend my nights scrolling through Instagram reels rather than going to sleep early. This new year, we’re prioritizing consistent sleep, because nothing is better than waking up in the morning feeling refreshed and ready to start your day. By having a set time you want to go to sleep each night, as well as setting alarms in the morning, you can easily fix your sleep schedule and start your day feeling more energized than ever. Photo by Priscilla Du Preez from Unsplash Limit social media use to one hour a day. I know we’ve all promised to limit our screen time and never followed through, but this year, we’re making it happen, for real this time! This starts by setting screen time limits on your phone (and no, don’t bypass the limits!) and deleting unnecessary apps we don’t need. Before you know it, you’ll be society’s designated “clean girl” who’s barely on her phone. Volunteer once a month. What better way to feel good about yourself while also helping out the community than by volunteering? It’s time to give back to our community by dedicating our time to a cause we actually care about, and with a goal only being once a month, it barely takes up any of your time. Track your water intake. MayoClinic recommends 2.7 liters (about 11.5 cups) of water per day for women, and this year, we’re prioritizing our hydration. Let’s make drinking water feel like a fun challenge — grab your favorite water bottle, set some reminders, and keep sipping your way to endless energy and hydration! Start composting. Everyone loves an environmentally friendly girlie! Composting is the best way to reduce waste while also creating a nutrient-rich garden, and honestly, it’s really easy too. We’re starting off the new year by being kind to our planet and making small changes that add up to a big impact.

This year, we’re ditching the “perfect” resolutions that nobody ever sticks to, and choosing some realistic goals that are actually fun and manageable. We’re changing for the better this New Year, so pick your resolution carefully and get ready to be the girl you’ve always dreamed of being!