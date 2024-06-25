One important takeaway in life that we need to acknowledge is discovering our true selves. Personally, I had to go through periods of self-reflection where I needed to decide what would be right for me. Whether it was cutting out fake people or establishing a healthy mindset, those periods of self-discovery helped me get through the darkest days. You may or may not relate, but think about a time when you needed to take a step back and reflect on your life: Is your life something that you’re happy with, or is it something that you are ashamed about? Think about the changes that you want to incorporate into your life. How will the changes benefit you in the near future?

All of these core values tie into the world of self-discovery. The concept of self-discovery examines the understanding of one’s feelings, character, and abilities. This process is ongoing and ever-changing, and it’s best to note that it can affect your life based on actions and decisions that you make. If you’re in your 20s like myself, there’s a bunch of self-reflection going on that could surround the basis of college, job hunting, and life in general. Thinking about embarking on a self-discovery journey? Read on to these self-discovery journal prompts to get a headstart on living life the way you want it.

What are your greatest strengths and weaknesses? This question may appear common to most people. You may hear this in school or in a job interview, but reflecting on your strengths and weaknesses helps you better understand what you are good at and what you need to work on. Sometimes, we tend to focus more on our strengths than our weaknesses, which could make our weaknesses worse. So, reflect on how to better your weaknesses and how to incorporate them into your everyday life. What qualities do you have to offer to the world? At my lowest point in life, I used to think that I had nothing to offer to the world, as I used to think that I didn’t matter. However, everyone is good at something, and that quality could be useful in society. This prompt can be for those who suffer from self-doubt, as well as helping those who understand that they matter. Even if you think about questioning yourself about not beingn good enough, list out some qualities that you have to give. What kind of people motivate you? This can be friends, family, and even acquaintances. Think about those who inspire, uplift, and motivate you to continue on in life. Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Reflect on how your life is now, whether it’s good or bad, and think about how your life could be in 10 years. Do you see yourself working your dream job? Married or not married? Living in a house? Don’t be afraid to think outside the box for this one. How can you learn from my past mistakes to avoid repeating them in the future? We have all been taught that it’s okay to make mistakes. As long as you learn from them, it’ll help you grow into a better person. However, if you have noticed yourself repeating the same mistakes over and over again, then you can take action on how to avoid repeating it. How can you mature? Maturity comes in different ways. It can focus heavily on self-confidence, goal-setting, and avoiding negativity. If you’re wanting to become a more mature person, then this would be the perfect prompt to settle on. Photo by picjumbo_com from Pixabay What goals do you have in life? The standard of goal-setting is believed that every goal is expected to be met. This is true, but not every goal has to be met. In fact, setting up a whole list of goals will give you a picture on what you can expect in the future, as well as dismissing some goals that you may not want to meet. Either way, start thinking about the important goals and how to commit to them. What was a challenge you overcame that taught me about the value of life? Trust me, we have all been there. Life happens, and when we least expect it, we have to prepare ourselves on how to come to terms with it. Reflect on a challenge that you came across at one point in life and describe how it taught you to appreciate life more. What are your most common emotions? Have you been feeling more down recently? Or more happy? Whatever the case may be, listing out your daily emotions will bring attention not only to yourself, but to your mental health as well. If you have been feeling sad and depressed, it’s best that you consider seeking therapy. What’s one thing that you want to learn on your self-discovery journey? This one is pretty self-explanatory. But, name anything that you want to learn on the journey of discovering your true roots and how it can be beneficial for you.

No need to rush into the process of self-discovery. As I said, it’s an ongoing process that will be met with new factors. However, if you feel like you’re ready to take a new lead on life, then take note of these wonderful prompts!