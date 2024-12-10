Looking For A New Year’s Resolution? The Stars Have Some Ideas

Get ready to grow. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep in all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing New Year’s resolution ideas, based on your zodiac sign.

The new year is right around the corner, and that means we’re getting even closer to creating our New Year’s resolutions. Even though most of us tend to forget about our resolutions (me), it doesn’t hurt to think about what you want to achieve in 2025. Whether that looks like completely altering your life or just something small, resolutions can be a great way to focus on where you want to improve your life and the actions you’ll take to get there. If you’re having trouble knowing exactly what you want to change, the stars already have a little advice for you. Based on your Zodiac sign, there are specific resolutions that you should probably look out for in 2025.

According to Astrid Bly, a premier astrology expert with California Psychics, each Zodiac sign has a unique resolution that speaks on things like career, stability, aspirations, and more. It’s helpful to know that these resolutions are specifically tailored to your sign’s personality traits, as they can provide distinct advice that will help you flourish in the new year.

So, if you’re intrigued by the advice the stars have written for you, here’s a list of New Year’s resolutions that are based on your Zodiac sign.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Fitting for a fire sign, it’s time for Aries to seize the spotlight when it comes to your career. “With the stars aligned for your career growth, especially during the first half of the year, 2025 is the perfect time to sharpen your skills and prepare for the opportunities ahead,” Bly shares. “Focus on personal and professional development, and you’ll set the stage for success.”

Put yourself out there in 2025, as I promise all of your hard work will pay off.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Much like the bull, cultivating passion this New Year is the way to go. “Your dedication is your superpower,” Bly says, “and this year is about infusing that energy into your goals and your relationships, both romantic and platonic. Balance your ambition with connection to thrive in 2025.”

Make sure you find connections that return your positive energy this year. Finding the right people will naturally allow you to flourish and thrive.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

“This year, embrace that duality by splitting your focus: dedicate the first half of the year to one passion and the second half to another,” Bly says. “This approach lets you explore both paths, keeping your curiosity thriving, and your sense of fulfillment intact.”

Like the twins, splitting your resolution is the perfect way to go! Seeking out various paths in life will always be a rewarding experience.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Much like the crab itself with having a strong guard up, stability is the thing Cancers should focus on in 2025. “You’ve likely built a strong foundation in your personal and professional lives, but it’s time to nurture and sustain it,” Bly points out. “Stay proactive, and let this hard-won balance be your guide.”

Make sure you dedicate your time and energy in the right place, as you want to make decisions that will personally benefit you.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Bly notes that 2025 is the year of forgiveness for Leos, so it’s time to reflect on your past grievances and learn to let go. “Release the weight of grudges and self-doubt,” Bly says. “By letting go, you’ll create space for healing and brighter possibilities ahead.”

Moving on is always the best route to take, as you’ll feel lighter and happier when you’ve disposed of all the negativity weighing you down.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

For Virgos, it’s all about defining your place in where you stand. As Bly explains, “Virgos set the precedent for following through with their New Year’s resolutions, but their recent growth has prepared them for a more meaningful role. This year, focus on where you belong and stand firm in your worth.”

Trust in your ability this year and seek out the spaces that call to you. You’ve earned it!

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

“This year,” Bly states, “Libras should dig deeper and take inventory of what feels out of balance and recalibrate to rediscover control and clarity in 2025.” Finding balance and harmony is essential for Libras, as you want to avoid completely tipping the scales in 2025.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

“Often known as the independent Zodiac sign, 2025 is the year for Scorpios to lean on others,” Bly says. “This year, their goals are within reach, but teamwork always makes the journey easier. Build strong bonds and lean on others when needed and remember that support is a two-way street.”

Being open to new connections is the way to go for Scorpios, as I promise that allowing more people into your circle is incredibly enriching and important.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

With the new year comes great change, and for Sagittarius signs, it’s time to evolve with it. “Resolutions should serve your growth, not limit it,” Bly states. “Sagittarius’, it’s time to adjust your goals as needed and embrace the freedom that 2025 brings to redefine your vision.”

Be ambitious this year with your goals and aspirations, as the risk is worth the reward.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

For Capricorns, it’s going to be a year of fun! “Not all goals and resolutions need to be serious,” Bly notes, “so find joy in learning and growing this year. Whether it’s personal or professional growth, let passion fuel your progress.”

Make sure not to take everything so seriously — relax and enjoy what 2025 has to offer!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

While Aquarius signs tend to be selfless by turning their positive energy towards other people, 2025 is the year Aquarius signs look inward and focus more on themselves.

“This year,” Bly says, “these selfless signs need to focus on their own well-being and fulfillment. Always remember that a healthier, happier you will naturally benefit those around you.”

It’s time to be a little more selfish this year — think about what you want out of your life, and go for it!

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 19)

Creativity is the main priority that Pisces signs need to focus on in the new year. “Your creativity is a gift,” Bly adds, “explore it in any form that inspires you, whether that be through art, writing, singing, dancing, photography, or anything that brings you joy. The act of creating is its own reward, and it’s uniquely yours in 2025.”

Let loose and delve into the arts this year, as there’s always something new to learn from it.

With these New Year’s resolutions, all of the Zodiac signs are sure to thrive in 2025 in almost every aspect of their lives. Remember to focus on the things that will allow you to personally and professionally flourish this new year and to discard the negative influences that only weigh you down. You’re meant for great things, as it’s quite literally written in the stars.