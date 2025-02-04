Skip The Sappiness With These 20 Valentine’s Day IG Captions

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching. From getting gifts, planning your outfit, and coming up with a worthy date idea, couples (and singles) have a lot on their plate for the first two weeks of February. It’s all worth it, though, for that moment when the day arrives, your presents are wrapped, and your date night plans are set. However, there’s one more box to tick off: The social media post… and finding some Valentine’s Day Instagram captions that aren’t corny.

From a sweet pic of you and your SO to a silly moment capturing your shared crazy, the pic shouldn’t be too hard to select: Just collect your fave shots of you and your SO and see what speaks to you. (And if you don’t have one already, taking one day-of can be a great debut moment for y’all, in all your Valentine’s Day glory.) The hard part is what you probably don’t have already in your back pocket: the perfect caption to complement your pic.

Since you’ve already got too much on your plate, I’m here to help you out. These Instagram captions range from witty to sweet, honoring the spectrum of emotions this holiday can elicit. There’s even a couple for my single baddies to share in the moment. We’re also avoiding all of the sappy corniness with these captions — and keeping it short and sweet!

20 Valentine’s day Instagram captions that aren’t corny

Love is love, and I love chocolate. [He/She/They] are alright, too. To the only one who always listens to my rants. Happy National Chocolate Day. “As you wish.” What more could a girl want? Can’t believe they like my crazy. Find yourself someone who matches your _____. Better than a book boyfriend. They’re a 10, but… actually, no “but.” Perfect 10. Celebrating the 14th day of Black History Month and nothing else. Cupid got me good. Celebrating another day with my favorite person. My shotgun rider. Here through the good and the bad. Thank you for loving me, and more importantly, for liking me. Believe me, I’m as surprised as you are. Still waiting for the one, but at least I’ve got chocolate. I’m thinking forever. The Tom Holland to my Zendaya. We’re here, we’re queer.

Hopefully, you’ve found a caption to use, inspiration for one of your own, or just something to make yourself smile.