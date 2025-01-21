It’s that time of year again. Target’s holiday section is bursting with red, companies from Starbucks to Stanley are promoting their special edition cups, and chocolate lovers everywhere rejoice with the excuse to indulge in something special. That’s right — Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, which means couples are running out of time to figure out the perfect way to celebrate. And if you’re looking for Valentine’s Day dates that aren’t dinner, you’ve come to the right place.

Of course, the classic staples of Valentine’s — chocolates, roses, and a dinner date — aren’t for everyone. Besides, getting a dinner reservation on Feb. 14 can be a challenge, since everyone’s trying to do it. Whether you were never interested in a traditional dinner date to start with, or you want to switch things up this year, there are plenty of other options to make your Valentine’s Day sweet and memorable.

These 14 date ideas are perfect for a variety of people, and some could even be extended to Feb. 13 and Galentine’s Day. You don’t need to be in a romantic relationship to have some fun, so if you’re single, grab some friends and go try something new!

14 Valentine’s Day dates that aren’t dinner:

go rollerblading or ice skating. Go wintery classic on ice or 70s retro on roller skates — can we bring this back already? have a night in. Cozy up on the couch to watch a movie without worrying about the rest of the audience, prepare a home-cooked meal, or binge your favorite show! Photo by cottonbro from Pexels See live music. Whether it’s your favorite artist in concert or a small jazz bar, try out some live music. There are plenty of overlooked local spots that offer in-house bands, and you might discover something new! take a cooking class. Whether you love to cook or struggle with pasta, a cooking class can be a low-key exploration of the kitchen (plus, you don’t have to be as concerned with clean-up). visit a museum. Art, science, history… pick one that fits a niche and wander the halls. go bowling or to an arcade. An oldie but a goodie, try going bowling or visiting an arcade. go stargazing. For the outdoorsy ones, find a spot away from city light pollution and hope for clear skies! If there’s a nearby observatory, check that out too! Explore a walking/biking trail. If the weather is nice enough (or if y’all are fans of the cold), try exploring a trail by foot or bike. try pottery making and painting. Worried about V-Day gifts? Going out to make and paint pottery means you’ll walk away with something to gift your significant other, specially made. cottonbro studio / pexels try axe throwing. I’ve yet to do it; it’s on my list. Get out some energy and go for something new with this activity. play mini-golf. I’m partial toward the indoor neon courses, but a sucker for the classic outdoors vibe. Get the competitive juices flowing with the absurd challenges of mini-golf. watch a drive-in movie. Take a twist on a movie date and find a drive-in movie theater for a different experience. hold a game night. For multiple couples or just the two of you, try board games, card games, or video games — whatever you’re into. take a dance class. Learn something new, whether tango or two-step, and gain a new skill for you and your partner!

Even if you don’t go out for V-Day, now you have a list to pull from the next time you’re looking for something to go out and do!