Tinder Is Helping You Manifest Your Dating Goals With A New Vision Board Feature

The end of the year is the perfect time to reflect, regroup, and recharge — not just for your goals, but for your love life too. Whether you’re swiping between classes, on a study break, or just looking for someone who gets you, Tinder’s Year In Swipe is here to inspire you to date with a little more intention in 2025.

To help you make it happen, Tinder’s 2024 Year In Swipe Vision Board is a fun, interactive way to recap your dating highlights from the past year while mapping out the romantic vibes you want in the new year.

This year, dating took on a whole new vibe. More than ever, singles got real about what they want, embracing connections that feel meaningful, authentic, and aligned with their values — according to Tinder. And with 2025 just around the corner, it’s your turn to join the wave of intentional dating. Say goodbye to dating drama and hello to your dream scenarios — your matches, your terms.

Plus, vision boards aren’t just for aesthetics — they’re a tool for manifestation. With nearly 20% of singles using them to visualize their ideal relationships, why not join in? The Year In Swipe Vision Board isn’t just about romance; it’s about reflecting on your personal growth, celebrating your unique dating story, and setting intentions that feel right for you. It’s your love life, your way, and this vision board helps you stay grounded and focused on what truly matters in your dating life as you head into the new year.

What’s Tinder’s Year in Swipe Vision Board?

Think of Tinder’s Year in Swipe Vision Board as your ultimate guide to 2025 dating trends. It’s more than just a roundup — it’s packed with insights to help you navigate the dating scene with confidence and creativity. From rising emojis that spark connections and Spotify anthems setting the mood to the most popular star signs, growing interests, and trending global passport destinations, this vision board has everything you need to keep your dating goals on point.

Discover what’s trending — like “about me” emojis that break the ice and playlists that speak straight to the heart. Explore interests bringing people closer together and uncover how star signs are shaping compatibility. Whether you’re envisioning love across the globe or meaningful matches nearby, this is your cheat sheet for a successful, inspired year of swiping.

The feature will be available on Tinder soon, so keep an eye out!

Tinder’s biggest dating trends to keep in mind

Dating in 2024 has taken an exciting turn, with Gen Z redefining what it means to connect, flirt, and fall for someone. The year’s biggest dating trends — loud-looking, kiss-met, and nano-ships — are proof that young singles are embracing the power of choice. “Singles are embracing intentionality in their dating lives — being upfront about what they want and refusing to settle,” said Melissa Hobley, Tinder’s Chief Marketing Officer in a press release. Gone are the days of dating for the drama or “just for the plot.” Instead, it’s all about owning what you want and making moves with purpose.

Whether you’re swooning over a finance bro or owning your clean girl vibe, bold self-expression is the move in dating right now. Loud-looking means showing up as your most authentic, unapologetic self and setting clear expectations — because confidence is always attractive. Those magical, chance encounters? They’re not just luck anymore. With kiss-mets, those heart-fluttering moments become cherished stories of connection, a modern twist on the classic “meet-cute.” And if you’re someone who thrives on meaningful little interactions, nano-ships celebrate the charm of short but sweet relationships that leave an unforgettable impact.

What’s going to be on your 2025 dating vision board?

It’s time to embrace the trends, break out of the same-old, and make dating in 2024 uniquely yours. Maybe it’s curating your dream date destinations, concerts, and festivals to attend with your match, books, playlists, or podcasts you want to bond over, or even some “me time” goals to keep your vibe balanced. Whatever you put on your 2025 dating vision board, make it you. Think big, dream boldly, and don’t be afraid to manifest the dating life you actually want whether that’s finding a swoon-worthy situationship or investing in yourself first.

If you’re exploring new connections or finally prioritizing what feels right for you, these trends make one thing clear: your dating journey is yours to shape. The focus is no longer just about finding someone — it’s about discovering what works for you, finding joy in the process, and stepping into each connection with intention. So grab those scissors, fire up Pinterest, and let’s get visionary because your 2025 dating era is about to hit different.