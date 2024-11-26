Show Your Body Some Gratitude With These 7 Solo Sex Positions

Thanksgiving is a time for watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, spending time with loved ones, and eating an unholy amount of pie. It’s a time to be thankful for not only your family and friends, but also for yourself. And great way to show this gratitude is through a solo sex session — of course!

Let’s be real: Whether you have someone special or not, these solo sex positions are great because you may not want someone touching you after a day of socializing and indulging. If you are home with your family, you may have to be stealthy with how you sneak in your alone time — and I have the perfect positions for you.

Just picture it after spending a day of indulgence to a night of intimacy. It will help you wind down from the stress of the holiday, as masturbation releases hormones and neurotransmitters to help reduce stress and blood pressure while promoting relaxation and relieving tension. (Who knew?!) After all, it’s always a good idea to show your body you are grateful for all it does for you by pleasuring yourself with your favorite toys or your fingers. So, dim the lights, light a pumpkin spice candle, play tunes to set the mood, and try one of these seven Thanksgiving solo sex positions.