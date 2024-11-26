Show Your Body Some Gratitude With These 7 Solo Sex Positions

Thanksgiving is a time for watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, spending time with loved ones, and eating an unholy amount of pie. It’s a time to be thankful for not only your family and friends, but also for yourself. And great way to show this gratitude is through a solo sex session — of course!
Let’s be real: Whether you have someone special or not, these solo sex positions are great because you may not want someone touching you after a day of socializing and indulging. If you are home with your family, you may have to be stealthy with how you sneak in your alone time — and I have the perfect positions for you.
Just picture it after spending a day of indulgence to a night of intimacy. It will help you wind down from the stress of the holiday, as masturbation releases hormones and neurotransmitters to help reduce stress and blood pressure while promoting relaxation and relieving tension. (Who knew?!) After all, it’s always a good idea to show your body you are grateful for all it does for you by pleasuring yourself with your favorite toys or your fingers. So, dim the lights, light a pumpkin spice candle, play tunes to set the mood, and try one of these seven Thanksgiving solo sex positions.
- Stuffed
This position does not just refer to how you feel after your meal. In this position, position yourself in a squat over a pillow or ridable dildo and grind. Squatting helps with internal stimulation, but if your thighs start burning, you can kneel instead.
- Cold turkey
If you want to experiment with playing with edging, cold turkey is for you. First, lean back on a comfortable pillow and masturbate as you normally do. But then discontinue stimulation before the climax. Take a minute to wait and feel the sensations in your body then you can repeat or let yourself orgasm. Edging lets you get to know yourself better and may also make your orgasm more intense.
- Leftovers
This position is for when you are feeling tired, or hit the turkey and themed cocktails (or mocktails) too hard. So, first, lie on your side with your hands or a toy between your legs. Then, turn on the buzz or penetrate yourself to feel the pleasure. If you want extra friction, you can squeeze your thighs.
- Parade
This pose will make you feel as if you are a queen on her throne. For this pose sit in a chair that doesn’t have arms, like a folding chair, and tuck your feet around the chair legs. This pose parades the delicious bites between your legs (wink). It also exposes more parts of your vulva, which will help you experience something new or more intense as you explore yourself. (Pro tip: Sit in front of a mirror for this one.)
- Turkey Trot
This position will get your engine running. For this position, lie on your stomach and grind with your hand on your clit or a vibrating toy beneath you. The added weight of the body adds extra friction against your clitoris, which just amps up the pleasurable sensations.
- Hometown
If this Thanksgiving you will be home with family, but still want to have private time, this is the position for you. Hit the bathroom, lock the door, and turn on the shower to make things extra steamy. Then, take your favorite vibrator and wrap it in a towel to muffle its nose while you masturbate. Press your wrapped vibrator between your hips and the sink. Rock back and forth against or find the perfect spot and press against it. The towel also doubles as a secret vibrator-hiding device post-session.
- Gratitude
ICYMI, you can use your time masturbating as a gratitude meditation. Start by creating a comfortable place free of distractions. Then, set an intention for the session such as desiring self-love, expressing gratitude for your body, or wishing to explore your body fully. Take a minute to ground yourself by breathing deeply and feeling your body. Start slowly exploring your body with slow conscious touch and be present with yourself. After you orgasm, take time to reflect on what you love about your body and how you can show love to it every day.