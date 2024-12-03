Matilda Djerf & Rhode’s Festive AF Collab Features A New Lip Treatment & Holiday Duo

It’s the season of gifting, and rhode has something special in store for all of us. ICYMI, Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand announced their limited-edition Peptide Lip Treatment in Peppermint Glaze on Dec. 3. Not only that, but the brand also announced a special Holiday Duo in a campaign starring It Girl Matilda Djerf — who also helped to create the holiday-themed product. This holiday launch is the gift that just keeps on giving, y’all.

rhode is no stranger to iconic launches. Since the brand debuted in June 2022, rhode has released a variety of viral products like the Peptide Lip Tints, the Rhode Kit, and several birthday collections (with the most recent launch featuring the Peptide Lip Tint in Cinnamon Roll — which is delicious, BTW).

A spinoff of the Peptide Lip Treatment we know and love, rhode’s limited-edition holiday version is packed with all of those skin-loving nutrients, but features a shimmery twist. Formulated with shea butter, peptides, cupuaçu, and babassu, the Peptide Lip Treatment in Peppermint Glaze ($18) is perfect to nourish your lips on its own, but also as a shimmering topper to your favorite lip products. Djerf, who stars in the campaign, also helped to create the product — which smells and tastes like a sugary, crushed candy cane. So, like, what’s not to love?

The holiday launch includes an exclusive bundle that’s perfect for keeping your skin hydrated during the holiday season. rhode’s Holiday Duo ($48) not only includes the Peptide Lip Treatment in Peppermint Glaze, but also the viral Glazing Milk ($30) — a nutrient-rich, lightweight essence that boosts your skin’s barrier function and provides immediate, luminous hydration. Glazed doughnut, who?

Antsy to make this duo yours? Luckily, the wait will be over soon. This special holiday collection will be available on Dec. 4 — but you can head to rhode’s website to join the waitlist and get your hands on it before anyone else.