Tinder Wants You To Land Your Date & Cast Your Vote With Its Newest In-App Feature

There are officially two months until Election Day — and what is on most of Gen Z’s minds at the moment? Voting and online dating. You might think the two are completely unrelated, but nay-nay my friends: Most singles care about their potential partners’ voting habits, and not only that, but their political views as well. Whether or not that’s a dealbreaker for you, it’s important to be knowledgeable and take action — which is exactly what Tinder is delivering with their new Take Action Center in-app feature.

According to Tinder, 44% of all single voters (under the age of 36) are active on dating apps. What’s even more wild? This means 70% of Tinder users plan on voting — an obviously large majority of the app’s user base. This year, Tinder has partnered up with Vote.org to launch its’ newest feature: the Take Action Center. This new addition will be the one-stop-shop for all voting resources, including absentee ballot deadlines, polling locations, drop-off ballot locations, early voting sites, and more — all in the Tinder app.

No matter what voting information you’re looking for, Tinder has it all in the Take Action Center. With a direct link to your state’s voter registration page, a voter checklist, and fun “I Voted” stickers to add to your profile, the app will support you the entire way through your voter journey — no matter where you’re at on it.

Photo by Tinder

Along with Tinder’s new feature, they’re also partnering up with Vote.org to host a get-out-the-vote food truck outside of the Eras Tour in Indianapolis between Nov. 2 and 3 — just days before Election Day. The food truck will serve concertgoers and provide useful and timely information for voters, including where they can find their polling location (even if they came to the show from out of state).

Get ready for voting season with your favorite dating app and educate yourself along the way. Do your research, find your polling location, and prepare to make an informed decision on Nov. 5 — all while swiping. (P.S., don’t forget to add a fun sticker to your profile! It makes you 10 times hotter. I don’t make the rules.)