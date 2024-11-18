According To This TikTok Theory, The Person You Date At 19 Is A Major Red Flag

Ah, 19. The age when life feels like a highlight reel: you’re out of your hometown bubble, living on ramen and iced coffee, and maybe even contemplating buying a real plant (because vibes). It’s also the age, according to TikTok’s “19th Love Theory,” when Cupid takes his most chaotic shot. Seriously, 19 is when you’re supposed to meet your first love, but more often than not, you stumble straight into Mr. Run-for-Your-Life instead of Mr. Right.

According to TikTok, at 19, there’s some cosmic rule that you attract the human equivalent of a red flag. (So, the theory is about the person you date at 19, not the 19th person you date.) It just seems like you’re biologically programmed to attract the absolute worst person for you. Call it fate, call it trauma bonding, call it a bad Tinder swipe — whatever it is, it’s almost a rite of passage to have experienced one situationship so toxic, it could rival a reality TV breakup.

But why does this theory hit so hard? Maybe because 19 is when we’re all “adulting” and let’s be honest, making spectacularly questionable dating choices (believe me, I’m still choosing the bear sometimes). Since it’s painfully funny and tragically spot-on, here is why your age-19 love is less “happily ever after” and more “thank you, next.”

So, what is the 19th Love Theory?

According to a popular dating theory floating around TikTok, the person you date at 19 will be the worst and most manipulative person you’ll ever meet. Essentially, this idea suggests that they are your starter pack villain in your romantic life: they’re the lesson in boundaries, self-worth, and growth that none of us asked for but, in hindsight, might have needed.

The thing is, while you didn’t ask for them, TikTok claims this partner plays a crucial role in your personal growth arc — they’re really the plot twist that propels you into your main character energy. It’s painful at the moment for sure, but ultimately, this walking, talking red flag is teaching you something: how to avoid it next time and sprint in the other direction.

Though, keep in mind that this TikTok theory is all in good fun, and there’s no scientific backing to suggest that this is even a real thing. Still, it’s nice to feel validated… right?

Does everyone go through it?

OK, so not everyone meets their 19th Love Theory guy right when the clock strikes midnight on their 19th birthday. But let’s be real: most of us have that one college heartbreak that makes us question everything (and the FYP that continues to romanticize it). But the weird part? It’s oddly comforting to know that you’re not alone in this. So many other TikTokers have been there — ugly crying in the dorm bathroom, drafting those unhinged messages that will forever be locked away in your Notes app, etc. It’s not fun, but it’s also not forever. And the fact that we’ve all gone through it makes it feel less like a tragedy and more like a shared inside joke you’ll laugh at later (or maybe make a TikTok about).

Will I be able to move on?

Oh, absolutely. TikTok might have you convinced that your age-19 love is some kind of soulmate-in-disguise situation, but let’s be real: you’re not going to end up like that 85-year-old grandma reminiscing about “the one who got away.” As simple as a scroll to the next video, that partner is just a temporary blip on your radar. Moving on takes time, but trust me, you will.

So if you’re deep in your age-19 love mess, take a deep breath — you’re not alone. It’s a messy chapter we all share and somehow survive. Of course, this is all just a theory, but one day, you’ll look back and see that they weren’t your great love story; they were the plot twist that turned your world upside down, only to set you up for something so much better.