25 Spicy Texts To Send To Your Hometown Hookup That Are Better Than “U Up?”

Heading home for Thanksgiving means spending time with family, eating delicious food, and obviously, making some time for an old (but unforgettable) hookup. With Thanksgiving coming up, I’m sure most of us have been making plans and figuring out something to do. IDK about you, but rather than looking for something to do, I’m looking for someone to do. We all have that hometown hookup that we just can’t seem to forget about — and this Thanksgiving, I’m more interested in the “stuffing” than anything else.

If you’re like me, you’re probably sick of being on the receiving end of the boring and repetitive “wyd” or “u up?” texts that never really seem to get things going. It’s time to switch things up this Thanksgiving and make the first move, because who doesn’t love a girl with confidence? Whether you’re looking to rekindle an old flame or just want to add some heat to your break, a simple, flirty, and slightly spicy text can be all it takes to get things started.

Hoping to spice things up this Thanksgiving? Look no further, because I’ve compiled a list of 25 spicy texts to send to your hometown hookup just in time to make this Thanksgiving a little bit more exciting.

25 Spicy texts to send to your hometown hookup:

Thanksgiving dinner isn’t the only thing that’ll make you want to unbutton your pants… I heard stuffing is the best part of Thanksgiving. I think we should test that theory. Are you a Thanksgiving side? Because I want seconds. And thirds. Wanna make some Thanksgiving memories we’ll actually remember this time? We should celebrate Thanksgiving together. You, me, a bottle of wine, and you obviously can’t forget about the stuffing. So, are you gonna make me wait until after Thanksgiving dinner or… Turkey isn’t the only thing needing stuffing this Thanksgiving… Wanna help me avoid all those “So are you seeing anyone?” questions at Thanksgiving dinner? Are you up for giving me something to be extra thankful for this weekend? Being home for the holidays has been reminding me of all of my memories with you. Wanna make some more? I know we’re supposed to dress nice for Thanksgiving dinner, but I’m more interested in what you’ll look like after dinner. I want you to be my dessert this Thanksgiving but don’t worry, I’ll make sure to bring some whipped cream.

This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful for good food and great company. Care to join me? My plans this weekend? A bottle of wine, some pumpkin pie, and my comfy bed. The only thing I’m missing is you… Can we skip straight to the after-dinner activities? I’m getting impatient. What’s the most exciting thing on your menu this Thanksgiving? Because I know what’s on mine😏 I’m grateful for pumpkin pie, gravy…and you. Let’s roleplay: you be the stuffing and I’ll be the turkey. Thanksgiving has me thinking of all the ways we can… stuff things. My favorite Thanksgiving tradition? Reuniting with you, duh. What are you most excited about this Thanksgiving: pumpkin pie or me? Thinking about making some questionable decisions over break. You down? TBH, I’m looking forward to carving into you this Thanksgiving. I’m ready to give thanks for all the things you did to me last time… wanna refresh my memory? Got any room for dessert? I could offer you something pretty sweet.

With a combination of flirtation, fun, and some holiday charm, these texts will help you make the most of your time with your hometown hookup. Don’t be afraid to get a little bold; after all, the holidays are all about indulging, and who says that can’t include a little hometown hookup fun? So send that text, and make this Thanksgiving one to remember.