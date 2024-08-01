Two is a crowd and three is a party — especially in the bedroom. Look, it doesn’t matter if it’s your first, second, third, or thirtieth: the idea of having a threesome will never not be intimidating. Luckily, there are a ton of easy, and fun, threesome sex positions that can result in pleasure for everyone. It’s a win-win-win.

Now, I’m not going to lie to you — having a threesome, as you can probably guess, is a whole lot different than having sex with just one other partner. In a threesome, not only do you have to think about pleasing one partner, but spreading the love to another person while making sure you’re having a great time too. The good news, though, is that threesomes are supposed to be a fun way to explore your sexuality. And, with the right positions in mind, you can enjoy exploring your partners without worrying if you’re giving, or receiving, enough.

So, I’ve compiled a list of three threesome sex positions you can try with your desired partners. The best part? These positions are perfect for all partners, regardless of their gender identity or genitalia (hello, strap-ons!). So, get ready to let loose and have fun with these sex positions that are perfect for a threesome.

@sexedfiles Sometimes you just need to test the waters 🌊 Here are some basics on how to bring up a 3️⃣ way with a partner! 💃🏻💃🏻🕺🏻 Sharing this video from the Frikitona series by R29somos. They explore different s-x topics with Latine s-x educators, therapists and coaches. I’m so honored to be a part of this incredible series ❤️‍🔥 #communicationiskey #intimacyadvice #relationshipadvice #intimacyeducation #healtheducator ♬ Chill Vibes – Tollan Kim

Oral PLeasure Train All aboard! For this position, have Partner 1 settle on all fours. Then, Partner 2 pleasures them (orally) from behind as Partner 3 uses a toy, strap-on, genitalia, or mouth to pleasure them orally. It’s fun for everyone, trust me. The Eiffel Tower Are you happy to be in Paris? You will be. This is probably the most well-known threesome sex position — and for good reason. To try, have Partner 1 assume the doggy-style position while performing oral on Partner 3, while Partner 2 simultaneously penetrates Partner 1 from behind. Then, Partners 2 and 3 can kiss and touch each other for maximum pleasure. Alternatively, Partner 1 can lie on their back as Partner 3 straddles their face, and Partner 2 rides them. It’s up to you and your partners! Triple Touch You’re all in this one together. This position is super simple, but a great way to ensure that all parties are receiving pleasure. To do this, all partners cuddle up on the bed, with one in the middle and one on each side. From there, they can kiss and pleasure each other with toys or fingers. This position is super sensual and great for a bit of foreplay (which is the best part anyway). The Audience Voyeurs and exhibitionists, rise. If you’re someone who likes to watch, or someone who enjoys being watched, this is for you. For this position, Partners 1 and 2 pleasure each other as Partner 3 sits back and pleasures themselves with a toy or their fingers, enjoying the show. Hot. The Star OF The Show Finally, this position is super sensual and a threesome classic. Have Partner 1 lie down on the bed blindfolded as Partners 2 and 3 pleasure them simultaneously. This position can also include some switch-off, so everyone can have their moment at the center.

A final piece of advice: Remember that threesomes are all about having fun. So, try not to think about it too much. Take a deep breath, relax, and let your sexual side take the wheel.