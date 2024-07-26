Save A Horse, Ride A Partner With These Cowboy-Inspired Sex Positions

Between a new Zach Bryan album, Morgan Wallen’s latest single, and Twisters making its big debut in theaters, I have cowboys on my mind this summer. Honestly, I am living by Glenn Powell’s words of wisdom this summer: “If you feel it, chase it.” And as your resident sex-posi bestie, you already know what I’m chasing.

Now, fulfilling your fantasies is always hot (my date showed up to dinner wearing a pair of cowboy boots a few weeks ago, and I went to the bathroom to squeal for a moment). IMHO, there is just something about a cowboy hat and a white tee shirt on anyone that is particularly attractive. But even if you’re partner is not into ranching and riding, there are ways to bring a little Western flair to the bedroom.

Cowboy-inspired sex positions are the perfect way to spice up a relationship or have a fun hookup with someone you just met (taking someone home from a bar is very cowboy-coded, so good call). But before you saddle up, there’s a very important rule to follow when it comes to cowboys: Wear the hat, ride the cowboy (a reminder, anyone can be a cowboy, y’all). So, put on their hat and grab your partner, it’s time to get down and dirty.

Cowgirl This position lets you be in charge. While straddling your partner, have them penetrate you from underneath (a strap on is a great option here) while they lie down. It’s a classic for a reason — plus, you can wear their hat the whole time. Lassoed missionary Spice up missionary by playing a little bit with bondage. While lying on your back, have your partner tie your hands above your head so you can’t touch them. Then have them penetrate, or orally pleasure, you between your legs in a pushup position. This sounds so spicy. Spooning (under the stars) Cowboys love to be outside, so let’s get a little freaky under the stars. (Somewhere secluded, obviously!) Get comfy in the bed of their truck, so you can enjoy nature and each other at the same time. Lay out some blankets and cuddle up with your partner, having them penetrate you from behind while spooning. Standing doggy (in a sundress) Summer means it’s time for a pair of cowgirl boots and a sundress, which also means easier access for a quickie. For those times when your cowboy finds you too irresistible before going out, bend over the counter or a table and have them penetrate you from behind. It’s extra spicy if you don’t strip, just push your dress up.

Stay spicy this summer folks, and remember — it’s always worth stealing someone’s hat, smutty novel style.