Unicorns *Are* Real… Well, In The Dating World

Lily Brown

From fantasy to reality, the concept of a “unicorn” in dating is capturing the attention of many modern relationships. As polyamory continues to gain popularity, countless couples are embracing new possibilities. Influenced by TikTok’s viral throuples and films like Challengers, the idea of adding excitement and exploration to relationships is more thrilling than ever for many couples. But what is a unicorn in dating, exactly?

ICYMI, a unicorn isn’t a mythical creature anymore — it’s a term used to describe someone who joins an established couple as their third partner, whether for a fun night or maybe something more serious. The name comes from the idea that these people are rare and magical, much like the legendary unicorn.

A “unicorn” often refers to a bisexual person who becomes part of a heterosexual couple dynamic, but this notion is a bit outdated — being a unicorn can apply to anyone, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. This arrangement can be super flexible, ranging from casual hookups to more committed relationships. Couples might seek out a unicorn for various reasons, but one big draw is the excitement and mutual pleasure that may come from these unique encounters.

Replying to @justcallme_bee I Strongly Feel That The Word, Unicorn, When Referring To A Person That Has Joined An Existing Couple; Should Positively Be Used In The Poly World. Our Way Of Dating Is “Non-Traditional” And Is Very Rare Finding Open Minded People To Be Involved With; Even Finding Communities Where We Feel Safe And Supported Are Hard To Come By. I Understand That Certain Monogamous People Have Taken The Word And Turned It Into Something Negative And Devalued The Meaning, But I Feel It Is Time To Take Back The Word And Give It A New And Positive Meaning. Im A Proud UNICORN & Ive Been With My Partners 6 Years♾️❤️ #Enm #Poly #PolyCommunity #Unicorn #MyDolceMoment #PolyAdvocate #unicornmeaning #polyunicorn #Polyamory #Polygamy #Polygyny #polyandry #polycule #LGBT #asiaabaybee_ #QAndA #Challenge #Throuple #Fyp #BlackPoly #Trending #Viral #blowthisup

What’s the difference between a unicorn and a throuple?

Although they might sound a bit similar at first, there’s actually a major difference between a unicorn and a throuple when it comes to polyamory. A unicorn usually refers to a single person who joins an existing couple for a romantic or sexual relationship while a throuple, or triad, is a committed relationship involving three people where all members are equally involved with each other, sharing love, responsibilities, and intimacy.

One key difference between unicorn polyamory and a triad is how decisions are made. In a triad, all three members have a say in making rules and decisions. It’s a collective effort where everyone’s voice is heard and respected. But in unicorn polyamory, the couple typically sets the rules, and the unicorn follows them. This can create a different dynamic where the couple’s needs and decisions take priority.

For those interested in this unique dynamic, there are fantastic apps and sites to help you start your journey. Feeld, formerly known as 3nder, is a popular app for those seeking this kind of connection. With online dating, it’s easier than ever to meet couples hunting for that special unicorn partner. Feeld caters specifically to open-minded individuals looking for unique and exciting relationships. So, why not explore and see where your curiosity takes you?

Can having a unicorn benefit a relationship? 

Joining an established couple as their third definitely adds an extra twist. And like any relationship, things can get a little messy. You’re not just connecting with one person, but two, and that means juggling three sets of wants, needs, and desires to ensure everyone has a great time. 

Think about it: you’re entering into a magical world where you’re the dazzling, sparkling unicorn everyone’s excited about. But will there be some drawbacks to this kind of arrangement? Jealousy could creep in and try to dim your glow. Navigating these emotions can be tough, especially if one of your three partners feels left out of the enchantment. That’s why it’s crucial to have open and honest communication.

Just saying #LinkBudsNeverOff #OREOBdayStack #polyamory #unicorn #polytiktok #throuple #unicornhunters #wlw #lgbtq #parati #throupletiktok

As the unicorn, typically, if you’re not in the mood to hang out, you don’t have to. If there’s any drama or conflict, you can simply step away. This flexibility makes it a low-pressure way to explore your own desires and boundaries. Plus, being a unicorn offers a unique chance to explore your own desires and needs without the pressure of a traditional relationship. It’s an adventure in self-discovery and sexual fulfillment, all on your own terms. While it might not always be a fairy-tale ending, it could seriously still be the exciting story you’re looking for.

