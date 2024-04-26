In the ever-expanding world of sexual wellness, the realm of pleasure knows no bounds. New technology is coming out every day, targeting the unique and personable needs of people eager to explore their sexuality and pleasure. For lesbian or queer couples, the journey of exploration and intimacy is both dynamic and diverse. As people navigate the complexity of desire, connection, and fulfillment, they may find that bringing sex toys into their hookups is a great way to do so. The right lesbian sex toys can help elevate the experience to new heights of pleasure and intimacy.
Introducing sex toys into your relationship can be a great way to shake things up and enhance the pleasure of both partners. Whether you’re embarking on a journey of self-discovery, seeking to reignite the spark in your relationship, or simply curious about what delights you and your partner, there are tons of sex toy options available to enhance your sex life. From vibrators to dildos to strap-ons, there’s a whole world of sex toys for lesbian couples and queer relationships to explore.
From enhancing sensual connection to igniting fiery passion, these toys are designed to cater to the unique wants and needs of queer partners. So, here are eight of the best lesbian sex toys to try out.
- Strapless By Bellesa ($129)
Bellesa’s Strapless remodels the strap-on to make it more suitable for different bodies, easier to hold in place, and adds double pleasure for both partners. Not only is it waterproof, but it has a remote-controlled vibrator with five different speeds. It doesn’t get better than this.
- Midnight Lace Strap-on Harness ($49)
If you are a lover of the strap-on harness, Bellesa has created their own that has adjustable straps, fitting up to a sixty-inch waist. It is compatible with a majority of flared-base dildos and keeps your toy in place.
- Liberator Tula Toy Mount ($109)
Have you ever thought about turning two of your favorite sex toys into a full-blown sex machine? The Toy Mount secures your toys while supporting your body, giving you the option to mount them, or lay back and enjoy the pleasure.
- Rockher Scissoring Vibrator ($81)
R
ockher Scissoring Vibrator is definitely one of a kind. This toy was created especially for WLW couples and their pleasure. With ten vibrational settings and sixty minutes of run time, this toy is worth the try.
- Sex on the Beach Strap-on Dildo ($60)
This colorful dildo will definitely stand out amongst the rest. Besides its colors, what makes it different from the other dildos? Well, It is completely pleasure-based, coming in three different width sizes and compatible with most harnesses.
- Jock Style Adjustable Strap-on Harness ($90)
Another Harness that has raving reviews, Jock Style Adjustable Strap-on Harness has a flexible O-ring and fits 1 inch to 1.75 inch dildos. It is compatible with all dildos created and sold by WetForHer and did I mention it was adjustable? The size range for this harness goes from a size extra small to five extra large.
- Lovehoney Deluxe Rechargeable Mini Metallic Message Wand Vibrator ($35)
As a travel-sized wand vibrator, this thing is very intense. With seven different patterns, each having their own ten intensity levels, Lovehoney’s mini metallic massage wand vibrator is perfect if you want to customize your pleasure sessions.
- Lovehoney Sensual Glass Double-Ended G-Spot Dildo ($37)
Perfectly curved, Lovehoney’s Sensual Glass Double-Ended G-Spot Dildo is bound to take you and your partner on a ride. The dildo is 10 inches long, but beginner-friendly. If you are into it, you can also try this toy chilled or warmed.
Bringing sex toys into your queer relationship can be fun, but only if your partner is down for it, too. Remember to ask your partner for consent before introducing new things, and encourage open and honest communication throughout!