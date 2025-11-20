Give Thanks To Yourself With These 8 Solo Sex Positions

Next week, you really have something to be thankful for: yourself. Honestly, after the year you’ve had — surviving midterms, navigating roommates who definitely don’t rinse their dishes, juggling that new job, or flourishing in your post-grad era like a fully employed adult — you deserve a standing ovation. Or at least a very personal round of applause with these eight Thanksgiving solo sex positions.

Thanksgiving is basically the Super Bowl of self-care, and while everyone else is arguing over who ruined the mashed potatoes, you can be celebrating something far more satisfying: quality time with the one person who always understands your needs. (Spoiler alert: it’s you.) Forget awkward small talk with relatives asking about your “five-year plan.” Your only plan this holiday season should be getting comfortable, getting creative, and maybe getting into some “me time” positions that pair beautifully with pumpkin-spice scented candles and zero interruptions.

Think of this as your festive guide to stuffing your turkey — minus the turkey — and discovering new ways to savor every delicious moment. Whether you’re spending the holiday in a dorm, your childhood bedroom, or your cute new apartment with heating that only works when it feels like it, these holiday solo moves will help you unwind, warm up, and fully embrace the gratitude. Because this Thanksgiving, the thing you should appreciate most… is the pleasure you can give yourself. Let’s dig in!

The Dinner Table Set yourself up like the true main course you are. Lie flat on your back, shoulders relaxed, and let the “table” (aka your bed, couch, or that suspiciously firm guest-room mattress) support you. Raise your knees like you’re inviting someone to pass the rolls, or spread your legs just enough to get the perfect angle, or whatever helps your “cranberries” hit those high notes. Think of it as the ultimate “serve yourself” position: everything laid out, everything reachable, everything deliciously focused on you. The Gravy Boat If you’re back home for the holidays and your childhood bathtub is calling your name, it’s time to take full advantage. Start by running the water and testing the temp. Aim for “steamy Thanksgiving kitchen,” not “boiling the potatoes.” If your tub faucet is positioned just right, settle yourself beneath it like you’re the gravy boat sliding into its rightful spot on the table. If not, bring along a little faucet extender or spout attachment to help direct the flow exactly where you want it. Once everything’s warm and ready, lean back, let your legs fall open, and slowly guide yourself into the sweet spot where the water meets your body. Just be careful and don’t spill too much. The Leftovers Your end-of-the-night and everyone’s now asleep freestyle position. Start sprawling out like you’ve just demolished three plates of stuffing, then roll, stretch, and shift into whatever feels good. No rules, no technique, just delicious instinct. Maybe you tuck one knee in or flip onto your stomach for a warm, slow grind. This is the position where you follow your comfort food cravings: remix earlier moves, take seconds, go back for thirds. The Serving Spoon Slide onto your side like you’re settling in for the coziest post-feast nap of your life. Curl your legs slightly, letting your body take that natural spooned by a pillow position. With your free hand, glide down to serve yourself some well-deserved attention. Think watching your favorite spicy content, scrolling fanfic, listening to a steamy audio, or letting your imagination cook. The angle gives you easy access, the side-lying snuggle keeps everything relaxed, and it feels like sneaking in one more spoonful of pie. The Side Dish This Thanksgiving, don’t overlook the sides. After all, they’re half the reason anyone shows up to dinner. And in the spirit of celebrating the underrated, this is your official permission slip to give some of your own often-ignored areas a little holiday appreciation. Think of it as your sensual version of exploring the buffet: you don’t have to commit to anything long-term, but you can sample what looks interesting. Maybe you’ve been a little curious about backdoor pleasure. A small, beginner-friendly plug or gentle external pressure can help you get a sense of whether this particular dish belongs on your personal menu. If you love it? Amazing. If not? No leftovers to worry about. The Stuffing It’s exactly what it sounds like. Set yourself up somewhere comfy — your bed, a cushy chair, or whatever throne makes you feel like the main course — then position your favorite toy so you can grind, rock, or wiggle against it in a way that feels deliciously satisfying. Whether you’re sinking into it gently or building momentum, let the rhythm get a little messy, a little passionate. The Turkey Baster For when you’re craving a little extra holiday seasoning. Lie back and get ready to marinate in your own vibes. With one hand, take your go-to toy (your personal “baster,” if you will) and glide it along your inner thighs like you’re brushing on that first glossy layer of melted butter. No rush — this is a slow-roast situation. Once you’re warmed up, tilt your hips to find the perfect spot and start working in smooth, controlled strokes. Keep the rhythm steady, building heat like you’re preheating the oven to just the right temp. Bonus points if you add a little circling or pulsing. By the time you’re done, you’ll be just as tender, juicy, and deeply satisfied as a bird that’s been tended to with love, attention, and unnecessarily complex kitchen tools. The Wish Bone Just like snapping the Thanksgiving wishbone, this position is all about getting exactly what you wish for. Start by lying on your stomach, and slide one hand between your legs and angle your hips slightly upward. Press your thighs together and gently grind into your hand, using the natural pressure to stimulate your clit as you rock your hips. As your body heats up, spread your legs open just a little, creating that subtle “wishbone” shape that gives your hips space to move however feels best. Your body weight adds this deep, even pressure that builds and builds like the suspense before you snap the real wishbone. And when you finally “make your wish”? Let’s just say… you’re the only one who can grant it.

After a year of absolutely eating, you’ve earned every ounce of pleasure these Thanksgiving solo sex positions deliver. While everyone else is passed out in a food coma or arguing over who gets the last slice of pie, you’re over here feasting on something far more satisfying. You deserve to treat yourself like the absolute centerpiece you are, so consider this your official reminder that a little self-love is a holiday essential.